Genshin Impact: Tier list of characters in the game

Genshin Impact, a free-to-play, open-world, role-playing game was released on 28th September 2020. It is designed on the Unity Engine and is available to download for free from the developer, miHoYo's, official website.

Genshin Impact allows players to choose from a pool of 24 unique characters. However, not all are equally balanced, or even as good as each other, for that matter.

Which are the S tier characters in Genshin Impact?

According to genshin.gg, there are only four characters out of the 24 that can be considered as S-tier.

Diluc, one of the best damage per second characters in Genshin Impact, can deal heavy bursts of damage over a very short period.

Fischi makes up for what she lacks in damage with her flexibility, and is a long-range fighter with a dedicated skill for dodging massive attacks.

QiQi can heal the entire team in a short span with vast bursts of health. The amount of heal she generates grows as her attacks grow higher.

Venti can stun enemies in a massive area of effect with no prior notice, making her extremely important in any line-up.

What tier are the other 20 characters from Genshin Impact?

According to genshin.gg, the other characters are ranked as follows:

A Tier

Apart from the absolutely top-tier characters in Genshin Impact, the following are almost as good as their S-tier counterparts.

Barbara (Healer)

Jean (Healer)

Keqing (DPS)

Mona (Support)

Xiangling (DPS, Support)

Xiao (DPS)

B Tier

These are the characters in Genshin Impact who, if played correctly and in the right hands, can be extremely useful. However, they are simply not as good as the characters from the above tiers:

Bennett (DPS, Support)

Chongyun (DPS)

Klee (DPS)

Razor (DPS)

Traveler (Anemo) (Support)

Traveler (Geo) (Support)

Xingqiu (Support)

C Tier

Characters in this tier list are the ones who aren't very effective in Genshin Impact. With that being said, even these characters in the hands of a proper player can play out exceptionally well.

Beidou (DPS, Support)

Kaeya (Support)

Lisa (Support)

Ningguang (DPS)

Noelle (DPS, Healer)

Sucrose (Support)

D Tier

There is only hero remaining, and as many may have already guessed, it is none other than Amber, the extremely flawed hero in Genshin Impact.