Genshin Impact Saurian Treasure Seeker guide

Saurian Treasure Seeker in Genshin Impact is a new mini-game part of the Tournament of Glory in Bloom main event of version 5.5. In it, you must guide young Saurian Whelps across a map to help them collect treasure while making sure they survive any obstacles that come their way.

This article provides a complete guide on how to play Saurian Treasure Seeker in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact 5.5: Saurian Treasure Seeker guide

Saurian Treasure Seeker mini-game location

Talk to the NPC at the event location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To play the Saurian Treasure Seeker mini-game in Genshin Impact, you must first unlock it by taking part in the For Our Saurian Companion event quest. Initiate the mission and continue until you have a conversation with Mualani, Kachina, and the others outside the Speaker's Chamber. Following this, you will be eligible to participate.

Afterward, head over to the Saurian Treasure Seeker event location, found a little north of the Teleport Waypoint, east of the Stadium of the Sacred Flames, as shown on the map above.

How to play the Saurian Treasure Seeker mini-game

Once you reach the event location, talk to an NPC named Vinesh. She will explain that the grown-up Saurians have left to look for Ocean Zephyr, leaving the younger ones behind, who are also motivated to help with the expedition.

However, considering they aren't aware of what they must look for, the humans decided the babies could head out and bring back anything they want, as long as they return safely.

After explaining, Vinesh will ask you to help guide the Saurian Whelps in completing their little expeditions via the mini-game.

Explore the map and retrieve items

Navigate the map to gather items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, the Saurians will go on an expedition on a fixed map. Here, you will be tasked with selecting their routes and helping them gather the required amount of resources while avoiding incoming attacks. The mini-game is reminiscent of the Pac-Man experience, and you have six lives to clear each stage.

Change the arrows to switch directions

Click on the arrows to change direction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Saurians will travel in the direction displayed by the arrows present on the map. To change the route, just click on an arrow and pick your desired direction.

Switch the Saurian depending on the terrain

Choose Saurian according to terrain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When playing the mini-game, you can switch between different types of Saurians. Each kind has a favorable terrain where its movement speed is increased. When walking on unfavorable terrain, it will decrease. Moreover, you can charge at a higher speed by pressing E.

How to complete all Saurian Treasure Seeker challenges in Genshin Impact

Stage 1: Twinkle Twinkle Little Fruit

Gather Precious Grainfruit and avoid magma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The stage 1 challenge of Saurian Treasure Seeker is called Twinkle Twinkle Little Fruit. Here, you must help the little Saurian Whelps collect Precious Grainfruit, present throughout the map.

As you navigate through the challenge, magma will fall on the map denoted by a red circle with an exclamation mark. If the magma hits your Saurians, they will lose one of their six Vitality.

How to get max rewards: Collect 40 Precious Grainfruit.

Stage 2: The Truth of Churlish Treasures

Collect Treasure and avoid Hilichurls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Truth of Churlish Treasures is the second stage of the Saurian Treasure Seeker event in Genshin Impact. Here, you have to collect Treasure Chests scattered across the map.

To make things difficult, Hilichurls are patrolling the map. You must evade them to save your Vitality. There are also some hiding spots on the map, and it is recommended you use them wisely to avoid detection.

How to get max rewards: Collect six Treasure Chests without being discovered more than two times.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

