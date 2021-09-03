Genshin Impact Seirai Stormchasers (Part 3) guide: How to solve the world quest puzzle

The new boss in Genshin Impact 2.1, the Thunder Manifestation, can be unlocked by finishing the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest. The most recent Genshin Impact version brings a lot of new features into it. Other than fishing, players can also explore two new islands, Watatsumi and Seirai.

Seirai Island is a land infected with eternal thunder. Because of this, the place lost its inhabitants and is practically abandoned. When Travelers first come to the island, they will immediately notice that thunder continuously rains on them. This occurrence can be removed by finishing the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest.

How to solve the Seirai Stormchasers Part 3 puzzle in Genshin Impact

Phase Gate can be seen north of Kazuha (Image via MMOJACKX57)

After finishing Part 1 and Part 2 of the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest, Taisuke and Eiko immediately realized that there's no Warding Stone on the third spot. Now, players have to find out where the Warding Stone is.

To the north, there's a Phase Gate players can use to get to the Warding Stone. The Phase Gate allows Travelers to reach a Thunder Sakura Bough on a floating rock. This small tree is used to summon Electrograna.

Kazuha obtaining an Electrograna (Image via MMOJACKX57)

After summoning the Electrograna, Thunder Spheres will appear and players can traverse to the Warding Stone. The location can be seen on the Genshin Impact map as it is next to a Teleport Waypoint.

How to touch the Paper Charm Hangar and seal the Warding Stone

Kazuha next to the Warding Stone (Image via MMOJACKX57)

There will be one Paper Charm Hangar near the Warding Stone, so Travelers have to find the other two. The two Paper Charms can be accessed using the Electrograna around the Warding Stones.

Kazuha about to touch a Paper Charm Hangar (Image via MMOJACKX57)

Genshin Impact players have to be careful while gliding as the previous Thunder Spheres need to recharge if they miss one. Once the three paper seals are touched, Travelers have to teleport back to the Warding Stone.

Kazuha about to solve the Warding Stone puzzle (Image via MMOJACKX57)

The next step is to seal the Warding Stone. To do so, simply rotate the top three times and the bottom five times.

The Seirai Stormchasers World Quest starts by talking to Katheryne in Inazuma. The quest is divided into four parts. Once players finish all four parts of the quest, they will obtain “Inazuma: The Islands of Thunder and Eternity - Series two” Achievement and unlock the Thunder Manifestation boss recently added with the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

