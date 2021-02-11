Genshin Impact: Should the game be played with a controller or keyboard and mouse?

Genshin Impact players on PCs have a vital choice to make: do they opt for a controller or a keyboard and mouse? Console players, for obvious reasons, do not have to worry about this choice.

Pros and Cons of controllers for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Controller Options

One of the best reasons to use a controller in Genshin Impact is that it allows for more relaxed play. It allows players to remap each button to maximize their comfort and play in a physical position that is comfortable for them.

It is also easier to switch between play on a console, mobile, and PC. Playing on a controller means players will have a consistent play experience, no matter what device they play on.

With the recent addition of mobile controller support in Genshin Impact 1.3, players can use their favorite controllers no matter where they play the game.

There are a few downsides to playing with a controller. Aiming ranged weapons on a standard controller is not as quick or precise as using a mouse.

Of course, there are pricier controller options out there to help with this, but overall, aiming is a little difficult for controller players.

Several Paimon menu areas do not work with a controller, meaning that players will have to switch to their mouse temporarily to use them.

There can be a bit of added confusion here because the keyboard and mouse are disabled once players switch to controller use.

One of the most considerable downsides to a controller is that, unlike using a keyboard and mouse, there is no option to switch to a character and immediately use their Elemental Burst ability.

Even mobile users can do this with touch controls. This inability to do so adds a bit of time between a character swap and Elemental Burst use that keyboard and mouse users do not experience.

Pros and Cons of keyboard and mouse for Genshin Impact

Easier Aiming

Using a keyboard and mouse for Genshin Impact is an entirely customizable and precise choice for playing the game. While the game did not allow for different keybinds to start with, the ability to do so became available in 2020.

In addition to setting up keyboard controls precisely the way they like, players who aim ranged weapons with a mouse will find much greater accuracy and speed in doing so.

The cons to playing with a keyboard and mouse mostly relate to the mouse. For some reason, players can't invert the Y-axis for mouse control. It is odd since most games allow players to do this. Also, the sensitivity options are a bit wonky, though they aren't broken.

Lastly, when using a keyboard and mouse, players are limited to the positions they can sit/stand while they play. One hand always needs to be on the keyboard, and one on the mouse. This limitation means that Genshin Impact players will need to be in front of their desks to make it work.

Controller or keyboard and mouse?

In the end, it all comes down to what works for a player. There are undoubtedly good reasons to use both, and a few downsides as well.

Deciding which to use depends on a player's style of play, what they expect out of Genshin Impact, and whichever works the best for them.