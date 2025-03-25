Genshin Impact teases upcoming character in Varesa's trailer

An upcoming Genshin Impact character has been teased in the recently released character trailer for Varesa. This upcoming character was first announced by the developers as part of the Genshin Impact 2025 roadmap, following which leaks about her potential name, element, rarity, and release window were disclosed. As per these leaks, her name might be Escoffier, and she might possibly be released in Genshin Impact 5.6, along with Ifa.

Ad

While the official drip marketing for version 5.6 was supposed to have been posted yesterday, HoYoverse has been delaying the drip marketing by a week for the last two patches. According to this new schedule, the official Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing might be next week. However, the recently released Genshin Impact 5.5 Varesa character trailer has already teased Escoffier's design.

Read on to find out more information about this teaser, as well as other details about the upcoming character Escoffier in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Note: Certain information in this article has been sourced from leaks and is subject to change before official release. This article is also speculative, as we presume that the character shown in the trailer is the same as the one announced in the roadmap.

First look of upcoming character "chef girl" teased in Genshin Impact 5.5 trailer

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recently released Genshin Impact 5.5 trailer for Varesa gave players a sneak peek of the upcoming character, whose name is probably Escoffier. Previously, leaks had hinted at her name being Akkefi or Effie, but leakers have now shared that her official name might be Escoffier (as mentioned by Varesa in her voice lines).

Interestingly, she had earned the moniker of "chef girl" ever since the character roadmap was revealed, owing to the chef hat and knife in her silhouette.

Ad

Even though only her back can be seen in the teaser, her hair, hat, and skirt perfectly match the silhouette, pointing to this blonde lady being Escoffier. This is the community's first look at her since leakers have not yet disclosed any images of her design or color palette.

Although the teaser places her in Natlan, she is assumed to be of Fontainian origin since the name Escoffier is most likely derived from the famous French chef Georges Auguste Escoffier.

Ad

What else do we know about Escoffier?

Ad

Recent leaks from UTeyvat have hinted at Escoffier possibly being a 5-Star Cryo character who wields a polearm. Reputed leaker hxg_diluc has also mentioned that Escoffier might be a support for Hydro and Cryo characters.

Ad

This further lines up with previous leaks that had also placed Escoffier (or Akkefi, as she was known back then) as a support character who buffs Hydro and Cryo teammates' attacks.

Of course, this is all mere speculation at this point, and players should wait for Escoffier's official reveal in the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing post next week to find out more information about her.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.