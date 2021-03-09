Genshin Impact: The most popular characters who are always shipped together

Genshin Impact's varied roster of attractive characters made certain that fans would eventually start shipping them. While there are tons of different Genshin Impact ships out there, a few stand out among the rest as the most popular pairings.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer

Most popular Genshin Impact ships

Xingyun

“A warm and reliable companion indeed! — So Chongyun thinks at such moments. Who could he possibly trust, if not his fine friend Xingqiu?”

A popular duo who frequently appear together in official artwork and speak highly of each other in Genshin Impact voice lines, Xingqiu and Chongyun are one of the game's most popular ships. It helps that the colors of their designs fit so well with each other, and their demeanors are similar. This makes the pair an attractive and cohesive coupling.

Xiaoven

“He longs for a day to come when he will wear the mask and dance — not to conquer demons, but to the tune of that flute amidst a sea of flowers.”

While Xiao and Venti do not share any interactions at all in-game, Xiao's story narrates how his body was about to succumb to corruption when he was saved by the sounds of Venti's Dihua flute. Venti's playing ensured Xiao's survival, making him the only one of the four Yakshas not to succumb to the horrors of their duty. This was enough for fans to run with, creating fan art and fanfiction of Xiao being overprotective of Venti.

Kaeluc

“Diluc? He was cute as a young lad. But nowadays he just seems to be in a world of his own... Overall, not much fun to hang out with.”

A popular, yet strange ship, considering the two were raised as stepbrothers until Diluc found out Kaeya was a spy for Khaenri'ah and split ways. They still remain to have a love/hate relationship, but fans have taken this to a whole another level. As one of the Genshin Impact's most popular ships, it is also hated, more so among Western gamers as it seems incestuous.

Beiguang

"Gales like this can be the demise of fishermen, not to mention... Heh, nevermind."

A popular ship due to the "opposites attract" adage, Beidou and Ningguang are often the subject of Genshin Impact fan art. While players never get to see the two interact in-game, each has several voice lines about the other, leading fans to form an immediate connection between the two.

Kalbedo

“Albedo, eh? Calm, collected, and incredibly talented. He's the type everybody likes, some even more so than others. What, you're into him as well?”

One of the closest ships that could actually be a possibility in-game is Genshin Impact's Kaeya and Albedo. Many voice lines and interactions between the two led fans to believe they may be together, causing an explosion of shipping among the community.