Genshin Impact "The Tree who Stands Alone" Quest: How to unlock the quest, location and other details

The latest open-world fantasy RPG which has taken the world by storm, Genshin Impact, has very engaging gameplay.

One way it keeps players hooked is through the plethora of quests it has to offer. Genshin Impact comes with four types of quests: Archon quests, Story quests, World quests, and daily Commission quests. One such world quest is called "The Tree who Stands Alone."

How to unlock "The Tree who Stands Alone" in Genshin Impact?

Image Credits: miHoYo

The quest can be unlocked by speaking to the ghost of Yuan Hong in Mingyun Village. He can be found next to the notice board. Having interacted with Yuan Hong, head south in the village towards a hut which has the book of Lost Notes. Interacting with this book spawns the four parts of the father’s will.

Objective and Rewards

The objective of this quest in Genshin Impact is to find the four parts of the father’s will at the end of which the player receives a Precious Chest. The rewards of this quest include 300 Adventure EXP, 50 Primogems, and a Liyue Shrine of Depths key.

Image Credits: miHoYo

Walkthrough of "The Tree who Stands Alone" in Genshin Impact

There are four parts of the father’s will hidden in four cardinal directions of the village.

First will: The first will can be found towards the south of the hut, in a cave near a pond. The cave is guarded by a hilichurl and some explosive barrels blasting which would open up the mine. Walk inside to discover the will, a luxurious chest and few other resources.

The treasure is at the base of a large tree and guarded by three hoarders. Finish this quest in Genshin Impact by defeating them and acquiring the Precious Chest.