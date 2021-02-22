Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 7: How to get there and what are the rewards?

Genshin Impact is known to introduce limited-time events. This time, the Theater Mechanicus event is a part of the Lantern Rite Festival, where players are engaged in the Tower Defense event, especially the Difficulty 7 stage.

But to do so, there are some other quests they need to accomplish first. Once done with those, players will be eligible to take on a quest with much higher rewards at stake.

Here's everything to know about the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 7 stage event.

What to know before doing the Tower Defense event in Theater Mechanicus

The Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Tower Defense event is part of the Lantern Rite Festival, which runs from February 10th to February 28th.

The location of the Theater Mechanicus is in the Northern area of Liyue Harbour. Gamers must ensure to head there soon. Players should also first finish the Origin of Lanterns and Liyue: Theater Mechanicus quests to be eligible to play the limited-time Tower Defense event.

Playing one round in Theater Mechanicus will cost 1 Xiao Lantern. The materials needed to produce it are a Lantern Fiber, a Plaustrite Shard, and a Wick Material.

Whether players win or lose the challenge, it will always cost the resources above. So they must make sure to engage with enemies they encounter in the event.

The Road to Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 7

Of course, before achieving the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 7 event, gamers need to finish the Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 1-6 stages first.

Once in the challenge, they need to defend the designated tower against a wave of enemies. As the difficulty arises, more powerful enemies will arrive that need to be beaten.

The Zhongli banner (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

Some of the most recommended Genshin Impact characters to use in this event are those capable of slowing or blocking vast waves of enemies. It includes the actual Anemo or Geo character Traveler, the five-star Geo character Zhongli, and the four-star Anemo character Sucrose.

High-damage attackers can also annihilate those sprees of unwavering enemies. Players can use the five-star Pyro character Diluc, the four-star Cryo character Kaeya, or the four-star Electro character Lisa.

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Difficulty 7 prizes

Completing every stage of the Theater Mechanicus event will grant players different amounts of Veneficus Sigils. Of course, if they accomplish the Genshin Impact Theater Mehcanicus Difficulty 7, it means players may get the maximum amount of prizes.

They can use these rewards from Genshin Impact to level up their Mechanici. Each Mechanicus varies from effect that may help enhance the Mechanici.

Rewards earned from Genshin Impact can be used to level up players' Mechanici (Image via MMOJACKX57, YouTube)

Another prize that players may get is the different Mystic Art they can utilize every time they go through a more difficult stage.

Players may also be able to acquire Peace Talismans, used to purchase goods in the Xiao Market.