Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event rerun guide: How to clear stages easily

The Theater Mechanicus event has returned to Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. Veterans have already played the event during the Lantern Rite festival. However, newcomers will certainly have a tough time understanding this mind-boggling tower defense game.

Like the first Theater Mechanicus event in the 1.3 patch, players have to stop enemies from traveling from point A to B. For this, they must use defense towers that boast distinct elemental abilities. Furthermore, the Wondrous Sticks can help in increasing the powers of the Mechanicus towers.

Here's a quick guide to the Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact that will help players complete the stages quickly.

Role of Mechanici in Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact

For starters, players must understand that they have to stop enemies primarily through Mechanicus towers and Wondrous Sticks. There are different types of Mechanicus, and each type comes with its unique abilities.

Recovery Mechanicus in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

For instance, the Furious Discharge Mechanicus can deal Electro DMG, and the Inferno Mechanicus can deal Pyro DMG.

Different types of Mechanicus in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is recommended that players prioritize only two Mechanicus while upgrading the Armory. This process is similar to initially upgrading the two damage dealers in a Genshin Impact party.

There is a wide range of combinations that can work in the Theater Mechanicus event. Regardless, it is best to focus on Armory that majorly deals AoE as well as Elemental damage.

Mechanicus targetting enemies in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keep in mind that there are several entry portals for enemies. Players must place their Mechanici accordingly.

Wondrous sticks in Theater Mechanicus event

Another interesting feature of the Theater Mechanics event is the Wondrous sticks. They are further divided into the following categories:

Courage Sticks (3) - They enhance the opponents but then defeating them grants higher points.

Courage Sticks in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mystic Sticks (17 )- They boost the power of Mechanici in several different ways.

Mystic Wondrous Sticks in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortune Sticks (74) - They help in increasing certain types of Mechanici with specific boosts.

Fortune Wondrous Sticks in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ominous Sticks (8) - They reduce the cost of Wondrous Sticks but also reduce their effectiveness.

At the beginning of each round, players will get an opportunity to spend Veneficious Points on their preferred Armory and Wondrous sticks. The pre-destined amount of the Veneficious Points increases with the Mechanicus Mastery level. The latter can be increased by clearing stages and completing challenges.

Mechanicus Master in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wondrous sticks seem high-risk and high-reward at the Theater Mechanicus event. Beginners should always choose Fortune Sticks that boost the Mechanici they have placed.

For example, choosing a Fortune Stick that boosts Inferno's ATK is wise when someone has placed a lot of Inferno Mechanicus on a stage.

During the initial stages, it is not advised to opt for Courage Sticks or even Ominous Sticks. Mystic Sticks are undoubtedly the most beneficial but are only available at higher Mechanicus Mastery levels.

How to use Genshin Impact characters in Theater Mechanicus event

Even though Komakata specifies during the initial quest that characters are useless in Theater Mechanicus, this statement is only true for damage. Interestingly, characters such as Jean, Sucrose, and Sayu are precious while clearing the stages.

With their Anemo abilities, these characters can push the waves of enemies and assist the tower defense. They can also apply for elemental status on enemies, triggering elemental reactions such as Freeze with the Mechanici.

Catalyst users like Barbara and Lisa are the best alternatives to trigger elemental reactions in the Theater Mechanicus event.

Geo traveler is another character that can help in blocking the paths of enemy waves. Moreover, crowd control by Jean and Zhongli can help in effectively implementing this strategy.

An F2P team that works brilliantly at this event can comprise Kaeya, Barbara, and Fischl.

The Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact has a wide range of combat options. However, instead of getting confused over the quantity, it is better to focus on the quality of some limited Wondrous Sticks and Mechanicus to clear all the stages easily.

