Genshin Impact Tier list maker: How to make Tier lists in August 2021

Genshin Impact tier lists are always trending among fans around the world. It is a gacha game, and unlocking any character is special for the players. Hence, they are always curious to know if their characters can perform well or not.

To say the least, tier lists accurately rank the capabilities of the characters. Accordingly, players can either build them or save their valuable resources such as Primogems, Mora and Hero's Wit.

Here's how players can make their own Genshin Impact tier lists and share them with their friends.

Making a Genshin Impact tier list is now easier than ever

Tier Maker is a widely popular tier making website where fans of numerous games, TV Series and movies can create their tier lists. Lucikly, the site also features Genshin Impact as a separate category.

Even under Genshin Impact, there are several templates available, which include:

Characters by Elements

Characters story/ personality wise

Unreleased characters

Husbando Tier List

Genshin Impact tier list templates (Image via TierMaker)

After choosing the desired template, users can also edit it. As a standard, it will have the S, A, B, C, and D tiers. The color, text and the order of these tier rows can be changed easily.

Below the template, square cut images of all the available options (Genshin Impact characters) are placed.

Thereafter, users just have to drag the images in an order they like. After placing all the images, they can save/download the tier list with a unique title and description.

How to make a Genshin Impact tier list (Image via TierMaker)

The Genshin Impact community has witnessed many tier lists up until now, based on characters' combat skills, looks, story, and personality.

How to make your own template on TierMaker

If users still want something different, they can also create their own templates. For instance, players can make a new tier list just for the best characters in the ongoing Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact.

To do this, they must select a name, category, and description. Thereafter, they have to upload a cover image and a set of images for the tier list in consistent size and orientation.

Lastly, they can add image credit links and alter the default row label text.

TierMaker is undoubtedly a simple and fun way for players to express their opinion on Genshin Impact characters.

