Genshin Impact Tona's Flame location and rewards (Natlan offering system)

Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact is the new offering system found in Natlan. It can be unlocked by completing the Natlan Archon Quest. Similar to the offering systems in other in-game regions, you can offer Pyro Sigils to obtain several rewards, including Primogems, Acquaint Fates, and Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys.

This article lists all the rewards that can be obtained from the new Tona's Flame offering system.

Genshin Impact Tona's Flame location in Natlan and rewards

Tona's Flame location and how to unlock

Natlan Tona's Flame location (Image via HoYoverse)

Tona's Flame is Natlan's new offering system in Genshin Impact 5.0. Note that it is unlocked only after completing Act II of the Natlan Archon Quest. Finding it can be a little difficult since it is located underground.

Enter the door near the main stadium entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the eastern waypoint in the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and head straight before turning left in front of the main stadium entrance to find a door on your right. Enter it and head deeper into the building before going downstairs to reach the blacksmith NPC. Finally, take two more right turns to find the Tona's Flame.

Tona's Flame rewards

Tona's Flame rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by leveling up Tona's Flame:

Tona's Flame level Number of Pyro Sigils required Rewards Tona's Flame level Number of Pyro Sigils required Rewards Level 1 30 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 11 30 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 2 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 12 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 3 30 Primogem x50

Borderland Sword Billet x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 13 30 Primogem x50

Borderland Claymore Billet x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 4 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 14 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 5 30 Primogem x50

Crown of Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 15 30 Primogem x50

Crown of Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 6 30 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 16 30 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 7 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 17 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 8 30 Primogem x50

Natlan Shrine of Depths Key x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 18 30 Primogem x50

Natlan Shrine of Depths Key x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 9 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 19 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 10 30 Primogem x50

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 20 30 Primogem x50

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5

Unfortunately, there's a level cap on the Tona's Flame offering system, and you can obtain the rewards up to level 20. That said, you can keep opening chests to collect Pyro Sigils and use them once the restriction is removed.

It is also worth adding that while you cannot go over level 20, you can still view the rewards up to level 25:

Tona's Flame level Number of Pyro Sigils required Rewards Level 21 30 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 22 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 23 30 Primogem x50

Borderland Polearm Billet x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 24 30 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Level 25 30 Primogem x50

Crown of Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5

The level cap is expected to be increased in version 5.1.

