Genshin Impact Tona's Flame location and rewards (Natlan offering system)

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 28, 2024 08:06 GMT
Tona
Tona's Flame location and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Tona's Flame in Genshin Impact is the new offering system found in Natlan. It can be unlocked by completing the Natlan Archon Quest. Similar to the offering systems in other in-game regions, you can offer Pyro Sigils to obtain several rewards, including Primogems, Acquaint Fates, and Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys.

This article lists all the rewards that can be obtained from the new Tona's Flame offering system.

Genshin Impact Tona's Flame location in Natlan and rewards

Tona's Flame location and how to unlock

Natlan Tona's Flame location (Image via HoYoverse)
Natlan Tona's Flame location (Image via HoYoverse)

Tona's Flame is Natlan's new offering system in Genshin Impact 5.0. Note that it is unlocked only after completing Act II of the Natlan Archon Quest. Finding it can be a little difficult since it is located underground.

also-read-trending Trending
Enter the door near the main stadium entrance (Image via HoYoverse)
Enter the door near the main stadium entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the eastern waypoint in the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and head straight before turning left in front of the main stadium entrance to find a door on your right. Enter it and head deeper into the building before going downstairs to reach the blacksmith NPC. Finally, take two more right turns to find the Tona's Flame.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 quest list

Tona's Flame rewards

Tona's Flame rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Tona's Flame rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by leveling up Tona's Flame:

Tona's Flame levelNumber of Pyro Sigils requiredRewards
Level 130Primogem x50
Fragile Resin x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1130Primogem x50
Fragile Resin x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 230Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1230Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 330Primogem x50
Borderland Sword Billet x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1330Primogem x50
Borderland Claymore Billet x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 430Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1430Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 530Primogem x50
Crown of Insight x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1530Primogem x50
Crown of Insight x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 630Primogem x50
Fragile Resin x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1630Primogem x50
Fragile Resin x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 730Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1730Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 830Primogem x50
Natlan Shrine of Depths Key x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1830Primogem x50
Natlan Shrine of Depths Key x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 930Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 1930Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 1030Primogem x50
Sanctifying Elixir x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5		Level 2030Primogem x50
Sanctifying Elixir x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5

Unfortunately, there's a level cap on the Tona's Flame offering system, and you can obtain the rewards up to level 20. That said, you can keep opening chests to collect Pyro Sigils and use them once the restriction is removed.

It is also worth adding that while you cannot go over level 20, you can still view the rewards up to level 25:

Tona's Flame levelNumber of Pyro Sigils requiredRewards
Level 2130Primogem x50
Fragile Resin x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 2230Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 2330Primogem x50
Borderland Polearm Billet x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 2430Primogem x50
Acquaint Fate x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5
Level 2530Primogem x50
Crown of Insight x1
Adventure EXP x200
Sanctifying Unction x5

The level cap is expected to be increased in version 5.1.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
