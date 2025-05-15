Genshin Impact “Too many requests. Please try again later.” error: Potential fixes explored

One of the most annoying errors that Genshin Impact players may come across is the "Too many requests. Please try again later." error. This issue prevents players from logging into the game and suggests they wait for some time before trying to do so again. While the exact cause of this error isn't clear, netizens have reported facing this issue after switching locations or accounts, among other reasons.

To help resolve the issue, this article provides potential fixes for the "Too many requests. Please try again later" login error in Genshin Impact.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and may not work in all cases.

How to potentially solve the "Too many requests. Please try again later" error in Genshin Impact

There are several possible reasons why you could face the "Too many requests. Please try again later" error in Genshin Impact. While the developer hasn't provided a fix for this issue, several workarounds have resolved the problem for many in the community, and may potentially work for you as well.

Without further ado, here's how to fix the issue on PC and Mobile:

PC solutions

1) Restart the game and router

Log out of the game and quit it.

Go to https://account.hoyoverse.com/ and remove the affected device from trusted devices.

Turn off and restart your router.

Open the game and log in.

2) Use ipconfig

Open the command prompt.

Enter the following command: ipconfig/flushdns

Restart the game and try again.

3) Clear the registry

Open the Start menu and search "regedit" to open the Registry Editor.

Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER, then go to the SOFTWARE section.

Here, delete these two folders: miHoYo and miHoYoSDK

4) Use VPN

Log out and quit the game.

Download and install a VPN and start it.

Launch the game again with a different IP.

Mobile solutions

1) Clear cache

Close the game and open its App Data.

Clear the cache and retry.

2) Use VPN

Download and install a VPN from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Change your IP and access the game.

3) Switch the internet connection

If you are using WiFi, try switching to a cellular internet connection.

Alternatively, if the error pops up on a cellular connection, try using the WiFi or resetting the network connection.

If none of the above-mentioned fixes work for you, you can wait for a few days or try to uninstall and reinstall Genshin Impact. Alternatively, you can also email customer support at [email protected] and notify them of the issue.

