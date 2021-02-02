Top 10 Starsilver locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact requires a lot of farming to get the best out of each character and weapon. The last major update, V1.2, introduced the new region Dragonspine in the game.

It also provided new places to explore and new materials to farm. To craft certain weapons, starsilver is a must-have material.

The Festering Fang world quest in Dragonspine rewards players with the Dragonspine Spear, which requires 50 starsilvers to craft. The other Dragonspine exclusive weapons Frostbearer and Snow-tombed Starsilver, can only be crafted with starsilver.

Starsilver can also be used to craft "the warming bottle" and fine enhancement ores.

Top 10 Star Silver locations In Genshin Impact

Location 1: Snow-covered path

This is the most common starsilver location. Players can find plenty of starsilvers here. They spawn every 48 hours. Around 10 starsilvers can be found here.

Location 2: South of Snow-covered path

South of the snow-covered path, there's a starsilver deposit that provides a bunch of ores in a short time.

Location 3 & 4: North of Wyrmrest valley

North of Wyrmrest Valley's mountains, two starsilver deposits can be found with over 12 starsilvers at each place. These two are the biggest starsilver sources in Genshin Impact.

Top 7 Starsilver locations in Dragonspine

Location 5: West of Wyrmresy Valley

The outermost part of the valley has a deposit of eight to 10 starsilvers near the river coast.

Location 6: Near the Northern waypoint of Entombed City Outskirts

This starsilver location can provide eight to 10 ores.

Location 7: East of Entombed City Ancient palace

This place is located near the river banks of Entombed city palace, down the mountain hill. The easiest way to get to this location is by teleporting to the statue of the seven. Glide all the way down from there.

Other 3 locations to farm starsilver in Genshin Impact

Location 8: Southern waypoint of Entombed City Outskirts

To reach this location, following the marker shown above after teleporting to the nearest waypoint should work. The location is situated at a walkable distance from the waypoint.

Location 9: South of Starglow cavern

To reach this location, players should teleport to the eastern Starglow Cavern waypoint and glide all the way down to the shore.

Location 10: Southeast of Dragonspine

To reach this place, players can teleport to the starglow cavern waypoint and glide down the hill.

These locations in Genshin Impact respawn ores every 48 hours. Farming a single day can provide over 60 ores from the 10 locations. To farm faster, players can co-op and mine the starsilvers from other players' worlds without waiting for the respawn cooldown in Genshin Impact.