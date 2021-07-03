Genshin Impact Traveler's Picture Book web event guide: How to get "Cradle of Flowers" furnishing

Genshin Impact has recently released a web event where players can get lots of in-game rewards after painting a picture book.

Web events have become quite common now in Genshin Impact, where players can quickly earn in-game items by completing some simple tasks. A new web event called "Traveler's Picture Book" has been added where players can get up to 50 Primogems. To complete the event, players need to paint all 18 pieces present in the picture book. It is a limited-time event that will run for ten days, starting from July 3rd.

How to complete the 'Traveler's Picture Book' paintings in Genshin Impact

To participate in the "Traveler's Picture Book" web event, players need to select "Special Events" in the Paimon Menu. Paimon Menu can be accessed by pressing the "Esc" button on PC or tapping the Paimon icon on the top left corner.

The memories of the journey are precious and can only be treasured forever if they are recorded.



During the event, complete the painting in the Traveler's Picture Book to obtain Primogems, Furnishing Blueprints, and more!



Traveller's Picture Book event page (image via miHoYo)

To complete the event, players have to paint the whole picture book. The picture book has 18 parts in total. As shown in the picture book, there are 18 parts in the painting, similar to pieces of a puzzle. Players need "colors" to paint each component in the picture book. Colors can be obtained by completing specific daily tasks. Daily tasks can be checked by clicking the "Get More Colors" option on the left of the picture book.

Traveler's Picture Book daily tasks (image via miHoyo)

Four tasks will be released each day for seven days. Completing each task will reward one color. Players need to click the "Paint" button, which will consume one color to paint a single piece in the picture book. Painting a piece will reward players with in-game items such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores and Mora.

How to get "Cradle of Flowers" furnishing in Genshin Impact

As shown in the picture book, there are three sections in it. Each section has six pieces of painting. Completing the first section from the left will reward players with 10 Adventurer's Experience and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. Painting the middle section will reward players with "A Bloatty Floatty's Dream of the Sky" furnishing blueprint.

Claiming event rewards (image via Genhsin Impact)

The last section will reward 50 Primogems upon completion. After completing all the sections, players will get the "Cradle of Flowers" furnishing blueprint. Rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.

"Traveler's Picture Book" event is only for a limited time and will run for ten days. So, players need to complete the painting before the event expires.

