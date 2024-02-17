Genshin Impact ...What New Tide? achievement guide

What New Tide? is one of Genshin Impact's hidden achievements you can unlock while exploring the Fontaine region. To do this, you will have to locate three interactive notes that are in Dryas Wood, Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region, Fontaine. Unlocking this Wonders of the World achievement will reward you with 5 Primogems.

As long as players follow the correct direction, they can collect all three interactive notes by following a single route. Here is a comprehensive guide to finding all three "New Tide Anthology" interactive notes in Genshin Impact and unlocking the hidden achievement.

How to get ...What New Tide? achievement in Genshin Impact

Location of all three notes (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's hidden achievements usually don't appear unless you have completed all the prerequisites to unlock them. Once done, they appear on the Wonders of the World achievement menu, and you can claim Primogems for unlocking them.

As stated earlier, "...What New Tide?' is one such hidden achievement you can unlock in the Fontaine region. All you have to do is gather three interactive notes called New Tide Anthology Part I, II, and III to get this achievement. Given below is detailed information about these notes and their location.

Location of First New Tide Anthology

Find New Tide Anthology I in this ruined place (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with the first interactive note, New Tide Anthology I, located near some ruined structures. Teleport to the nearby Statue of The Seven and keep heading south to reach this place after a bit of climbing.

You will encounter some treasure hoarders in this location. Defeating them will summon another wave of treasure hoarders and Clockwork Mek. Once you have defeated both waves of enemies, interact with the "New Tide Anthology I" placed nearby.

Location of Second New Tide Anthology

Find New Tide Anthology III inside a broken cart (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, follow the road that leads toward the southeast direction to find the second interactive note.

Keep walking on this path until you come across a broken cart in Genshin Impact. You will also find two treasure hoarders surrounding the broken cart. Make sure to defeat them first. Go near the cart to collect "New Tide Anthology III," placed beside a wolfhook.

Location of Third New Tide Anthology

Find New Tide Anthology III near wooden crates (Image via HoYoverse)

From here, follow the road to find the last interactive note in Genshin Impact. As you keep heading east, you will come across a treasure hoarder standing near a couple of wooden crates. Defeat the enemy and collect "New Tide Anthology II" placed on top of the wooden crates.

The order in which they are collected does not matter. Once you have collected all three, you will unlock the hidden achievement "...What New Tide?". Do not forget to claim your 5 Primogems from the achievement menu.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.