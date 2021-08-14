Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: All you need to know about simulating unlimited wishes

Genshin Impact is a gacha game where players can get their favorite characters through wishes. At all times, the game offers three banners for characters as well as weapons.

In every ten wishes, Genshin Impact guarantees a four-star character/weapon to the players. Moreover, there's a pity system that gives five-star characters such as Venti and Zhongli if someone is unable to unlock them in 75 consecutive wishes.

Getting favorite characters in Genshin Impact is not as easy as it seems. This also explains why the game's community is divided between 'whales' (money-spenders) and free-to-play players.

However, fans have tried to make things better for casual players by making a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

How does the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator work

As the name suggests, the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator recreates the wish system from the actual game. It is created only for fun, and participants cannot invest their money.

A simulated wish (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator )

There are four types of banners that players can pull for in the Wish Simulator:

Beginner's Wish

Character Event Wish

Weapon Event Wish

Standard Wish

The Beginner's Wish banner disappears as soon as players use it once in the Wish Simulator.

Simulated banners (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

The Character Event and the Weapon Event banners currently offer Ayaka and the Mistsplitter Reforged/Sykward Spine, respectively. The latest Tapesty of Golden Flames banner has not yet been added.

However, players can change the Character Event Wish as per their choice. This implies that they can simulate wishes for any banner that has arrived in Genshin Impact so far. Just to name a few, these include:

Leaves in the Wind - Kazuha

- Kazuha Born of Ocean Swell- Eula

How to change Character Event Wish (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

Lastly, Standard Wish is also an exact copy of the actual game's Wanderlust Invocation banner.

Why is the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator popular?

As aforementioned, Genshin Impact is a gacha game. To unlock rare five-star characters and weapons, players require a lot of Primogems.

Players can either grind for countless hours, or spend actual money to get Primogems. Naturally, a majority of users choose the first method. As a result, they rarely get their desired items.

Hence, the Wish Simulator is a great way for free-to-play players to pull on banners without any limits. They might not experience the joy of maxing out their favorite characters in reality, but the simulator can help them in at least getting closer to that feeling.

Many players also wish on the simulator for testing their luck. Before pulling on the actual Genshin Impact banners, they simulate the wishes to get a reality check.

Edited by Gautham Balaji