Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: What is it and how to use it?

What if players were told they could test their luck on banners in Genshin Impact without actually investing anything in-game?

The wish system has a really low drop rate when it comes to five-star characters. Obtaining such characters is pretty difficult because of the extensive grind that is required to get the primo gems.

Keeping in mind the wish system, the community has come up with and developed a few wish simulators that predict the drop rates of items that players can obtain from the banners.

The Beginners' Wish is available! Win new characters, grab new weapons, and assemble your dream team!



What is the Wish Simulator in Genshin Impact

Post the game's release, the community saw a few wish simulators floating around in the market. They can easily use these to see how often an item or a character drops in-game and how much it would cost them.

Gamers need to understand that all of these are based on statistics, and there is a chance that the drops in the simulator may not reflect the drops in Genshin Impact itself. But the chances of that happening are rare.

The best wish simulator for Genshin Impact happens to be StellarAshe's Wish Simulator. The drop rates here as very close to the drop rates in the game. All players need to do is head into the link, and enter their parameters and let the simulator work its magic.

This simulator also keeps track of everything that players have acquired in one particular session. There's also an option that lets players roll till they've earned a specific number of characters. Multiple copies of characters are needed to upgrade that particular character in-game.

Genshin Impact isn't a standard pay-to-win game. It is free to play all the way; however, it does have some payable elements involved. And given that the drop rates for most character cards are low, many players resort to buying things.

Wish simulators such as the one mentioned above make it easy for players who don't have too much money to spend, or rather, those who don't want to spend too much money in-game.