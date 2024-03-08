Genshin Impact x Discovery collab: Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour schedule, locations, and more

Genshin Impact's recent collaboration with Discovery will organize the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour. This tour is scheduled to start on March 15, 2024, and will take place in four different European countries. It is an in-real-life (IRL) event where players can visit the assigned locations to buy limited-time game merchandise. Only a finite quantity of merchandise will be available for purchase, so it's on a first come, first serve basis.

All the revenue generated from the offline merchandise sales will be donated to conservation charities. Thus, you will be giving back to nature with every purchase you make. Here is everything you need to know about this Genshin Impact Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour.

Genshin Impact x Discovery Collab: All you need to know about Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact's official media platforms have recently announced their collaboration with Discovery. The Nature Benefit Collaboration has its first event called the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour. It is an offline benefit sale event where players can purchase limited game merchandise and participate in activities for other exciting rewards.

The event is scheduled to start on March 15, 2024, and will occur at various sites around European countries. Below is a brief about the sale event locations, time, and more:

United Kingdom (March 15-17)

UK event time and address (Image via HoYoverse)

The Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour will start from the United Kingdom. Here is a quick overview of event dates and timings:

March 15, 2024: 10:00 - 21:00

March 16, 2024: 09:00 - 21:00

March 17, 2024: 12:00 - 18:00

The Genshin Impact x Discovery collaboration will run an offline sales event in Westfield Stratford City. It is a famous three-storied shopping center and the event is expected to take place on the ground floor.

Germany

Germany event time and address (Image via HoYoverse)

The next destination for the Genshin Impact x Discovery tour is Germany. The Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour will take place from March 16 to March 17, 2024. Here is a quick overview of the event timings:

March 16: 10:00 - 20:00

March 17: 10:00 - 20:00

The offline sales event will take place in Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 9-13, 10178 Berlin.

Italy

Italy event time and address (Image via HoYoverse)

Italy will be the third location where the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour will set up its site. Here is a quick overview of event dates and timing:

March 29: 09:30 - 21:00

March 30: 09:30 - 21:00

The offline sales event will set up merchandise vending machines on the level 2 floor of Centro Commerciale Aura, a shopping center in Rome.

France

France event time and address (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location where the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour will set up offline sales events will be in France. Here is a quick overview of the event date and timing:

March 30: 10:00 - 20:30

March 31: 11:00 - 19:00

The tour event will take place on Level 3 floor of Westfield Forum des Halles, a shopping center in Paris.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub