Genshin Impact Xinyan build guide: Best artifacts, weapons and role details

Xinyan is arguably one of the most underrated four-star characters in Genshin Impact. With the right build, she can easily compensate for the lack of a five-star character in a player's party.

Xinyan is valuable for any team composition because she is a shield character. Hence, while building her, it's important to make the best out of her shield abilities as well as the Pyro damage.

Xinyan is a unique defensive main damage dealer in Genshin Impact

Unlike other main DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Xinyan has a defensive kit. Moreover, her damage is largely physical, which is why players must build her as a physical damage dealer like Razor.

Best weapons for Xinyan

The five-star claymore named The Unforged seems like the ideal weapon for Xinyan. It has an ATK sub-stat and its passive increases the shield strength of the wielder.

Other five-star Claymores like Skyward Pride and Song of Broken Pines can also help players in dealing massive amounts of damage with the Pyro rockstar.

Skyward Pride in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prototype Animus and Whiteblind are great alternatives in the four-star weapons category.

Best Genshin Impact artifacts for Xinyan

Even with artifacts, players should aim to maximize Xinyan's physical damage. For this purpose, a two-piece Bloodstained Chivalry set and a two-piece Pale Flame set work best.

If she is built as a support character, then a four-piece Noblesse Oblige set can help in increasing the Elemental Burst stats.

Xinyan in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Best team compositions for Xinyan

As mentioned above, Xinyan can fulfill several roles in Genshin Impact. Accordingly, players can place her with a wide range of characters.

The best team composition for Xinyan as a main DPS should consist of Electro and Cryo characters. Just to name a few, these include Lisa, Beidou, Chongyun and Kaeya.

Electro and Cryo can trigger Superconduct, which is the best reaction to utilize physical damage. Adding a Pyro character to this team will further enhance its viability with the additional Pyro resonance.

Zhongli in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Characters like Zhongli, Diona and Noelle also work brilliantly with Xinyan as they can strengthen each other's shield abilities.

Last but not the least, level up Xinyan's normal attack and Elemental Burst if she needs to fulfill the main DPS role.

As a support, mainly focus on the Elemental Skill and Burst to have a strong shield and Pyro damage.

Xinyan is certainly one of the most versatile characters in Genshin Impact. Despite being an old character, she is still ruling the meta in style.

