Genshin Impact Yougou Cleansing quest guide: How to find the last barrier

The Yougou Cleansing Ritual is the last step in a new series of world quests in Genshin Impact 2.0.

At this point in the story, the Traveler has helped a mysterious character named Kazari by cleansing several shrines. Now, in the final leg of the race, Genshin Impact’s protagonist needs to break one last barrier and heal the Sacred Sakura. To complete the Yougou Cleansing Ritual, players need to solve a few familiar puzzles and defeat a unique boss, the Miasmic Tumor.

Where is the last barrier in Genshin Impact’s Yougou Cleansing quest?

The last barrier in the Yougou Cleansing quest is over the roots of the Sacred Sakura. The tree’s roots spread deep into Narukami Island, but the last barrier is still directly under the Sacred Sakura marker on the Teyvat map.

To break the last barrier in the Yougou Cleansing Ritual, players need to first complete the preceding Sacred Sakura Cleansing quests. “A Strange Story in Konda” is the first in line, and completing it unlocks further quests leading up to Yougou Cleansing.

To reach the barrier in Yougou Cleansing, players should start at the teleport waypoint next to the Sacred Sakura. From there, they should glide off the cliff which is north of the tree.

After descending for a while, players should notice a staircase on the mountainside. Kazari will be here, at a point where the stairs lead to a large cave in the cliff.

When meeting up with her, Kazari instructs the Traveler to jump down a hole behind her and get rid of the Miasmic Tumor. The tumor is a large, pink orb intertwined with the Sacred Sakura’s roots that has been contaminating the tree.

How to defeat the Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact

There are several hazards players must overcome to beat the Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact. The tumor will summon waves of samurai that must be defeated, and there will be puzzles similar to those in the preceding world quests.

Furthermore, Balethunder is everywhere in this challenge. Players will want to keep an Electrogranum summoned at all times to prevent environmental damage.

After defeating a samurai wave, players should solve the puzzle in the room. To solve the puzzle, energy needs to flow from the shrine's notches in a way that replicates the diagram shown.

Each notch except the starting point can be set to a number from 2-5. The numbers chosen will determine how energy flows in the puzzle. To submit a puzzle solution, players just need to press “Pray” on the starting notch.

After solving the puzzle, the Miasmic Tumor will become vulnerable and will fall to the ground. It will also become immobile and players can easily damage it. After some time, the tumor will rise up again.

This process of fighting and puzzle-solving will keep repeating until the tumor is defeated.

The roots of the Sacred Sakura will be purified only once the Miasmic Tumor is defeated. With the boss battle done, Kazari will finally reveal her identity, and the Sacred Sakura Cleansing questline will soon be complete.

