Genshin Impact's Fatui: The Tsaritsa and her 11 Harbingers

According to lore, the mysterious Fatui has one of the most interesting and intricately woven narratives in Genshin Impact’s primary storyline.

Much remains unanswered about Fatui and the motive behind their operations in Teyvat. Even though miHoYo finally expanded the game to Inazuma and introduced the electro Archon, Raiden Shogun.

However, over the course of the game’s narrative and character explorations in the official manga, a great deal of information has surfaced regarding the organization. However, much of their identity and origin remains shrouded in mystery.

The Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact and her 11 Fatui Harbingers

The Fatui constellation (image via Genshin Impact)

The Tsaritsa

Screengrab via Genshin Impact: Travail storyline preview

The Traveller runs into members of the Fatui very early on in the game, and they play a key role in the story’s progression across multiple chapters in Genshin Impact. Periodically running into the Fatui has yielded a great deal of information about the organization and their leader, who is referred to as the Tsaritsa.

The Tsaritsa will be the cryo Archon in Genshin Impact and one of the Seven who is forming a “rebellion against the divine.”

According to the Travail preview video, the cryo Archon is referred to as "the god with no love." This has led many in the community to believe that she was once the God of Love, who might have been forced to take up her current mantle after the Calamity of Khaenri'ah.

Moreover, it has been officially revealed that the Tsaritsa commands an elite troupe of 11 Fatui Harbingers to collect the Gnosis of all the other Archons.

In the final Mondstadt chapter, players see how Signora steals away the Barbatos Gnosis from Venti. In another chapter, players see Zhongli (the vessel for Rex Lapis) siding with the Fatui’s wishes and signing a contract.

This effectively brings three Archon Gnosis directly under The Tsartia’s command.

The Fair Lady: La Signora

The Fair Lady: La Signora (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first run-in with La Signora that the Traveler had was during Act Three of the Genshin Impact Prologue. Players see her as an antagonist who successfully steals away the Barbatos Gnosis from Venti to further the cause of the Fatui.

Although she is referred to as the eight Harbinger, it’s important to note here that the ranking in the Fatui is not based on power levels but seniority. Hence, La Signora might be number eight on the Harbinger list, but she is considered one of the most powerful members of the organization. She is just the eighth member to have received the Tsaritsa’s favor and recognition.

Along with having tremendous power, La Signora is an expert manipulator as well, and in the second encounter with her, players get a glimpse of how dangerous she can be.

With her arrival as weekly boss from Genshin Impact’s patch 2.1, players can look forward to challenging the Harbinger directly.

Tartaglia/Childe

Tartaglia/Childe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Throughout the Liyue storyline, the Traveler plays the foil to Tartaglia and keeps ruining and intercepting his plans of stealing the Gnosis from Rex Lapis. He is also the only Harbinger so far who is a playable character. Through his bio, players can learn a lot about his background.

As a child, Tartaglia fell into the Abyss, where he met and trained with a mysterious swordsman named Skirk. She built Tartaglia into the nemesis that he is today. Because of his innate skills and strength, Tartaglia is said to have a brash nature.

Though he is the eleventh member of the Fatui Harbingers, Tartaglia has a very straightforward nature, unlike La Signora. For him, challenging a tough opponent is more important than following the Tsaritsa’s doctrine. This is also one of the reasons why he is considered one of the most unpredictable adversaries in the Genshin Impact lore by the community.

The Balladeer: Scaramouche

The Balladeer: Scaramouche (Image via Genshin Impact)

The sixth Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche first made his appearance at Genshin Impacts' Unreconciled Stars event, where he approached the Traveler during a cutscene with Fischl, Mona, and Oz.

However, as soon as he tries to approach the party, Mona immediately senses his “astronomical” power level and teleports herself and the rest of the characters away from him.

From the periodic interactions with the Fatui and the short cutscene, Genshin Impact fans can ascertain that Scaramouche has a personality that can be quite hard to get along with. He has a violent temper and usually likes to stamp his authority on all his subordinates.

Scaramouche will be making his second appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1 when miHoYo expands on the Inazuma story arc.

The Jester: Pierro

Pierro has by far been the most mysterious of Fatui members in Genshin Impact. As the very first member of the organization and the very first Harbinger, Peiro is considered to be one of the most influential characters in the game, and many in the community feel that he is the one pulling strings behind a lot of the events that are taking place in Teyvat in the current storyline.

He has personally recruited many Harbinger members himself and is known to hail from an unknown country boasting a tragic past. Pierro’s disillusion with the divine started occurring when he failed to stop the destruction wrought upon his country.

Hence, it was only natural that he eventually ends up joining the Tsaritsa and her cause.

The Rooster: Pulcinella

Apart from the name, Pulcinella is still an unknown figure in the Genshin Impact storyline. However, what miHoYo has revealed so far is that she is the fifth Harbinger and is responsible for bringing Childe under the Fatui banner.

Though the act itself apparently looked like a punishment, Pulcinella knew full well that Tartaglia’s capabilities would help him rise to the Fatui ranks in no time.

The Doctor: Dottore

Dottore plays a key role in the Genshin Impact manga, whose story is set much before the game’s events, and it’s difficult to tell if the narrative is canon and ties up to the game in any way.

However, many in the community feel that Dottore has a significant chance of being one of the game's Harbingers and that his disdain with “Vision holders” can bring an interesting angle to the ensuing narrative.

In the manga, Dottore is a ruthless character with no regard for human life. He has an interest in the Abyss Order and is often seen experimenting with Ruin Guards. At one point, he conducted experiments on his own subordinate, Krupp.

After the Sumeru Academia shunned him for his radical ideas, Dottore did not hesitate to join the Fatui when Pierro came knocking on his doorsteps with the offer.

Capitano

Capitano is another Harbinger who has been mentioned, but miHoYo is yet to start exploring the character.

Capitano was first mentioned in Genshin Impacts' Tales of Winter quest line when Viktor says he’d rather work under Capitano than La Signora. That gave players the feeling that he might be the more powerful, sensible, and sensitive leader in the Fatui.

Pantalone

Pantalone is the brains behind the Snezhnayan economic policies and is considered a lavish spender as he is known to book the entire Goth Hotel in Mondstadt.

Sandrone

Sandrone’s name in Genshin Impact pops up in Childe’s character tale, which is called “Childe: Sigil of Permission.” It was just a brief mention, and there really is not much to go on with regarding this Harbinger.

Two Unknown Harbingers

Apart from the nine mentioned above, there are two other Fatui harbingers in Genshin Impact, on whom there is absolutely no information. Not even their names are known.

Edited by Srijan Sen