Gestral Beach questions in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 answered (If I were two years old, at what age would I Gommage?)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 loves to throw odd challenges at you, and the Gestral Beaches side quests are no exception. Packed with colorful vibes and tricky parkour, this side activity comes with a strange riddle, "If I were a two-year-old human, at what age would I gommage?"

Let’s break it down quickly so you don’t get stuck scratching your head.

How to trigger the Gestral Beach questions in Expedition 33

First of all, travel to Gestral Beach. You’ll find it by heading to the left of the Hidden Gestral Arena. Look for a portal between some broken wooden structures and step through. Once inside, you’ll spot a tough obstacle course made of logs and wooden platforms.

Take your time and complete the course carefully (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@ KrysKryngles)

Expedition 33’s movement controls might feel a little stiff, and mistiming a jump will send you back to the start. So, take it slow, time your jumps carefully (especially on the spinning logs), and don’t rush it. There’s no timer, but the platforming can still get frustrating pretty fast. Once you clear the course, you’ll meet the quirky Gestral ready with his riddle.

What’s the Correct Answer?

The Gestral will reward you with a manly swimsuit for completing the course. Then, if we want another swimsuit, he will ask, "If I were a two-year-old human, at what age would I gommage?"

The correct answer is 17, but it doesn't matter anyway (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@ KrysKryngles)

Technically, the correct answer is 17, which is based on the Paintress’s countdown sequence. But the simple truth is that it doesn’t matter what you answer. Any response you give works because the Gestral admits that he can’t count anyway.

Your prize for answering this question is a swimsuit outfit for Lune, unlocked through the Wardrobe tab. Although you can ask the Gestral if they’ve got more goodies, sadly, two swimsuits are all you’re getting from this encounter.

The Gestral Beach side quest might seem random, but it’s a fun little break from the darker tone of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While the question is more of a joke than a real puzzle, the reward is worth the effort, especially if you’re collecting all the swimsuits across different Gestral Beaches.

