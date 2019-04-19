GET READY FOR LOOT DROPS AS FACEIT DELIVER HUGE PRIZES AT THE FACEIT GLOBAL SUMMIT: PUBG CLASSIC

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 19 Apr 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG FACEIT Global Summit

FACEIT, the leading competitive gaming platform and organisers of some of the largest esports events in Europe and North America continue to build on their hugely successful foundation of audience engagement at the FACEIT Global Summit with a treasure trove of prizes being distributed via loot drops.

PUBG Corporation will reward fans with exclusive in-game items throughout the FACEIT Global Summit to viewers watching at home via the FACEIT Drops Twitch extension, and to attendees in the ExCeL Arena in London who can register to win big via their FACEIT account.

Taking place at ExCeL London from April 16-21st, this prestigious global event will celebrate the end of Phase 1 of PUBG’s esports calendar, and crown the first champion of the PUBG Classic series. Viewers on Twitch will be in with a chance of winning loot drops of FACEIT points and PUBG in-game items, such as the popular “Gosu” and “In-Game Leader” tees. All attendees are also guaranteed to receive in-game items in the aforementioned tees and the Esports Cat Face Mask.

Tickets for the FACEIT Global Summit are on sale now, with Premium ticket holders eligible to also collect exclusive Premium merchandise at the event as part of the ticket price.

The FACEIT Global Summit will be broadcast live on the official FACEIT Twitch Channel between 16th-21st April. The drops can be received by connecting your Twitch account to your FACEIT account using the new and innovative FACEIT Drops Twitch extension that will automatically identify and select winners for big prizes. Alongside the selection of exclusive in-game PUBG gear, FACEIT will be distributing prizes worth a dizzying 200M FACEIT points over the course of the FACEIT Global Summit.

These points can be redeemed on FACEIT.com (https://www.faceit.com/en/shop) for real-world prizes, in-game items and other rewards.

“Our community and fanbase drive every success we have as a company,” said Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of FACEIT. “Engaging with them directly and rewarding them for actively supporting their favourite teams is something we take immense pleasure and pride in. We’re thrilled to have created a mechanism that will deliver these prizes in a new and exciting way with the FACEIT Drops Twitch extension.”

The FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic takes place from 16th-21st of April at ExCeL London and will see 24 teams from North America (NPL), Europe (PEL), Korea (PKL), China, Japan (PJS), Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macau, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania compete in the epic multi-stage tournament thatmarks the end of Phase 1 for PUBG esports and crowns the first champion of the PUBG Classic series.

Tickets for the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic can be purchased here.

For more information on the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic, visit pubgesports.com or follow the competition on Twitter (@faceitpubg / @pubgesports).