Get ready to relive childhood memories as IGI Origins is coming soon

IGI Origins will be available soon!

Most PC gamers who have at least tried their hand at FPS shooting games at any point of their life must have heard about the IGI game series. Based on the single-player stealth shooting mechanism, Project IGI and IGI 2 Covert Strike were two of the most sensational games of the early 2000s.

However, the popular franchise did not show up for a long time with any titles after that. Recently, Toadman Interactive posted a teaser trailer on their social media platforms about the arrival of a brand new IGI game, named as IGI Origins.

IGI origins is originally a prequel to a series which will be based on the 1980s and will feature a pure spy game, which the gamers are already familiar with. However, unlike Project IGI or IGI 2 Covert Strike, IGI Origins will let players choose either male or female characters. Additionally, the main character from the series, David Jones will be replaced by Regent.

The official description of the game says -

The prequel to 2000's Project I.G.I.: Experience a high octane thrill ride through a spy fantasy world of gadgets and guns against the vivid, sumptuous backdrop of the 1980s. Unravel a mystery that threatens to plunge the world into a new era of nuclear annihilation. You're going in

When will IGI Origins release?

IGI Origins is not releasing anytime soon. As per the official announcement, the game will release in 2021 on PC, Xbox One and PS4. However, no exact date has been mentioned about the release. Currently, the game is already listed on Steam.

IGI Origins

Fan expectations

It is certainly a deal-breaker for the fans who have played Project IGI or Project IGI 2 since, at that time, the two games were extremely popular among the gamers. Hence, after the news surrounding the release was out on social media, the announcement spread like wildfire.

Fans of the game who have significantly spent a lot of time in their childhood playing the series are eagerly waiting for this masterpiece to arrive.

