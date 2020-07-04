COD Mobile: Is the GFX tool allowed to be used?

Many players use external apps to gain advantages when they play COD Mobile.

This article explains the legality associated with use of such tools in the game.

GFX Tool in COD Mobile (Picture Source: Call of Duty/YT)

Call of Duty Mobile or COD Mobile is a top-rated game on Android. The game not only has the battle royale mode, but also multiplayer modes like TDM, Frontline and Search & Destroy, which players relish. To play COD Mobile, players require a decent device with at least 2 GB of RAM and over 2 GB of storage. Some players even use third-party applications such as GFX tools to further improve the gameplay.

But is this app legal? Can players use the same? Let's find out.

What is the GFX tool?

A GFX Tool is a third-party application that helps players unlock the graphics and its setting in a game. These tools modify the games files and help players reduce lag, especially on low-end devices, and enjoy smoother gameplay. However, according to the Security & Enforcement Policy, it has refrained players from using such tools, and doing so can have serious consequences.

Is the GFX tool legal in COD Mobile?

Mobile Security & Enforcement Policy of COD Mobile (Picture Source: activision.com)

According to the Security & Enforcement Policy present on the Activision website, any player that uses a third-party application to get an unfair advantage or manipulate the game data will be temporarily suspended from the game, on the first offence itself.

Advertisement

However, in case of repeat offences or extreme offences, the player will be banned permanently.

It also states that any application that modifies the game data will be considered as the use of a third-party application, and the player will be punished appropriately.

Answer from a staff regarding the use of GFX tool in COD Mobile

Hence use of the GFX tool is not allowed, and illegal in COD Mobile.

Conclusion

Players should not use third-party applications like the GFX tool under any circumstances. It will lead to serious aftermath in terms of a ban, and hence, the use of apps like the GFX tool is not recommended.