GFX Tools in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

GFX tool legal or not?

One of the most popular mobile games, PUBG Mobile has attracted multiple gamers across age groups from all over the world. While the game is known for some brilliant graphics, catchy designs and a variety of weapons, one issue that is common is the lag that comes with certain devices while playing PUBG Mobile.

And, to fix this issue, people tend to use GFX tools which are illegal as per Tencent Gaming's guidelines.

What is the GFX tool?

GFX Tool is a third party application which helps players unlock full HD graphics, 60 fps and other graphic settings for PUBG Mobile. The tool is available for android as well as iOS. There are multiple gfx tools available on the Playstore/AppStore, but Tencent Gaming has increased its crackdown on GFX tool users by terming it illegal, and handing out permanent bans.

Does the GFX tool work?

The GFX tool modifies the texture files of the game, which allows the players to edit the settings as per the requirement to make it smoother. In reality, some GFX tools work, some don't. Although it doesn't give you an advantage in game, it still modifies the PUBG Mobile files, which is deemed illegal by Tencent Gaming.

Is the GFX tool legal?

The GFX tool alters PUBG Mobile Files, and this goes against the terms and conditions that need to be understood while downloading the game initially. The way in which this software edits the texture files is similar to that of the tools used for cheating. Also, it is mentioned in TOS that players can be banned for violating any guideline.

Announcement from August 2018

This announcement was made in August 2018 and PUBG also gave out warnings to players from August 25 to September 3.

A message from discord server

The same thing can also be read on the Tencent game site and discord server.

FAQ Section from Tencent Games support

It is clear from the above picture that Tencent has zero-tolerance policy against any modification of files, and any use of such tools is considered as a modification of run time game data. Hence, the use of any GFX tool is NOT ALLOWED and will lead to a ban.

Before August 2018, there was no problem with the use of GFX tool, but post August 2018, Tencent has laid out a strict rule against the usage of the tools, with a YouTuber named SURJEET GAMING's alternate account banned for 10 years for the illegal usage of the tools.

There are several Youtube videos that claim GFX tools do not lead to bans, but that is not true and gross violation of TOS could be a huge matter of concern.