Ghost of Tsushima gets a brand new cinematic gameplay trailer; cover art revealed

Shreyansh Katsura News 13 Dec 2019, 14:41 IST

Ghost of Tsushima

A couple of days ago during Sony's State of Play stream fans got a short teaser for Sucker Punch Productions' highly anticipated open world action adventure game- Ghost of Tsushima.

The cinematic in-game footage of the game was revealed today during The Game Awards 2019, featuring the locations of the Tsushima island, alongside a tiny gameplay footage which involved Katans and Bows along with a performance of the game's score by The Game Awards orchestra.

Ghost of Tsushima is the final PS4 exclusive game, slated to release in the summer of 2020 after Sony's other big AAA PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part 2, which hits the shelves 29 May, 2020.

The story of the Ghost of Tsushima took place during the first Mongol Invasion of Japan. It was the era of Kublai Khan, who is mentioned at the end of a new trailer by the game's protogainst- Jin Sakai who plays the Ghost.

Andrew Goldfarb, Sucker Punch Productions' Communications Manager announced more information about the game and revealed the official cover art of the game in the PlayStation Blog. According to him, Ghost of Tsushima is "the biggest game Sucker Punch has ever made by a wide margin."

Official Cover Art of Ghost of Tsushima

