Ghost of Tsushima - What to expect from Sucker Punch's new game and exact release date and time

Ghost of Tsushima

The PlayStation Blog just announced that the highly anticipated samurai action game; Ghost of Tsushima, a PlayStation 4 exclusive will launch on the 26th of June 2020.

Today we revealed the #GhostOfTsushima Special Edition and Collector's Edition, or if you prefer to go digital, the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions!



Pre-order starting now: https://t.co/XU3ZJ8Y3dc 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/jU3n2Ff5DR — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 June 26 (@SuckerPunchProd) March 5, 2020

The open-world action RPG game is all set to be a real summer blockbuster which will be preceded by The Last of Us Part II arriving on May 29. With Sucker Punch’s engrossing samurai world coming out a month later, gamers will have little time to spare.

A new story trailer of the sucker punch’s new game was also dropped on the PlayStation Blog along with details of the special, collector’s and digital deluxe versions of the game.

The trailer focuses on an epic tale of samurai turned vengeful ninja, the protagonist, Jin Sakai and some of the characters he meets along his journey to defeat the ruthless Mongol invaders. Set in an open-world, the trailer gives us a glimpse of Shimura, Jin’s uncle, and a trainer along with the game’s main antagonist, Khotun Khan, the Mongol army commander. The game’s sword-based combat and some stealth gameplay is also a sight to behold.

The game seems to have so much potential, and one can’t see the game stumbling. Thus, one can expect crafting fast, fluid, and fun action game from the infamous developer, Sucker Punch Productions..

Being a first-party developer, owned by Sony, the game will only be available on PS4.

Mentioned below are different versions of the game that are available for pre-order.

Standard Edition - $59.99

Special Edition - $79.99

Digital Deluxe Edition - $79.99

Collector’s Edition - $169.99

You’ll receive a Jin avatar, a digital mini soundtrack, and a PS4 dynamic theme based on the game’s box art on preordering any edition of the game.

With notable games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II coming to PS4 later, Ghost of Tsushima will probably be PS4’s last hurrah ahead of PS5’s release in Q4 this year..