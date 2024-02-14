Ghost of Tsushima 2 might not be coming anytime soon

Multiple Sony first-party IPs, including Ghost of Tsushima 2, may not be released anytime soon - according to a new report. As mentioned by Gematsu, PlayStation is very unlikely to release new entries in existing franchises before 2025. The report also goes into detail, offering insight into the current strategy of the company, which seems to be focused on live-service titles and new IPs.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Ghost of Tsushima 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, God of War, and more unlikely to release until 2025

As detailed in the extensive report by Gematsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment “does not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year.” This roughly translates to March 31, 2025.

Interestingly, Sony has not denied the development of currently existing projects. As such, titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, Marvel’s Wolverine, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima 2 are still very likely being worked on at the time of writing this article. The games are expected to be released slowly, starting in March 2025.

The report by Gematsu does not refer to third-party IPs such as Until Dawn, however, and these games should be largely unaffected.

The list of affected titles could include the following:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3

Marvel’s Wolverine

New God of War game and/or reboot

Ghost of Tsushima 2

Miscellaneous upcoming games piloted by Insomniac Games

Also mentioned within the report is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s future strategy for the PlayStation 5. In short, Sony plans to focus more on AAA blockbusters, churning out more original IPs and live-service titles. Additionally, the company also plans on expanding the console’s install base, with a “greater emphasis on balance with profits”.

President Hiroki Totoki also went on to express his thoughts as the chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The report mentions his visits to multiple studios and his attempts to understand the creative process and struggles involved, along with aiming for general improvement for PlayStation going forward.

The “Outlook for Next Fiscal Year” is summarized as follows:

PS5 sales are at a gradual decline, which is expected during the second phase of the console’s life cycle.

Game sales have also seen a slight decline, with no immediate plans for the release of successors to major franchises (such as Ghost of Tsushima 2).

Acquisition-related costs have lessened compared to before.

There has been a slight decrease in the profits obtained via first-party titles.

Sony aims to push third-party IPs in the future.

PlayStation also aims to expand upon the revenue generated by “Network Services.”

While the report does not explicitly mention Ghost of Tsushima 2, it can be implied that the title is in development for the PlayStation 5 console. The presence of the game has been teased via multiple leaks, both new and old, with players awaiting an official confirmation from Sony themselves.

