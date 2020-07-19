Ghost of Tsushima: How to get longbow early game, a step-by-step guide

Ghost of Tsushima is out, and millions of players are already playing the game. Ghost of Tsushima offers a diverse gameplay system combined with different art styles, tricks, weapons, forms, and more.

There's a lot of legendary lore involved with Ghost of Tsushima. Every weapon, armor, or location has its own story. There are also weapons and armors used by people who were once legends. These weapons and armors in Ghost of Tsushima can be obtained by completing mythical quests.

The mythical quests in Ghost of Tsushima are given by NPCs. At first, there are some dialogues you have to have with NPCs located in various locations of Tsushima. They will tell you about the legends and rumors and then direct you towards a bard named Yamato.

Yamato is the one who will give you the actual mythical quests. He will tell you the story of the legends whose weapons/armor you seek. He will always point you to a location where you can begin your search for the legendary item.

Step-by-step-guide to get Longbow in Ghost of Tsushima

(Below is a video walkthrough of the guide by me)

Pre-Requisites

As far as I have seen, to get the Longbow mythical quest " Curse of Uchitsune " you have to complete some pre-requisites (main quests).

The Tale of Lady Masako,

The Tale of Ryuzo,

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa

After completing these quests visit the golden temple and talk to a peasant near the stairs (Near the blacksmith). He will tell you about the curse of Uchitsune and how he is afraid to go into the forest.

Now, the mythical quest will be marked on your map with a blue icon. You can find the start point of the quest in the Izuhara Region. To be precise, you have to talk to Yamato, an NPC who spreads the tales of these legendary items. You can find him in the hot springs near the hidden springs forest.

Now, after talking to him you have to follow the objective marker on your map. The current objective will be, "Search for Hiyoshi coast for blue flowers". This trail of blue flowers will lead you to a cave where you will find a fragment of a map guiding to the next location.

Use the map and the objective tracker to find the next location, "A small Island with a small cave". Once again, after examining the area you will be given another map. Follow the hints and objective marker to reach your goal.

This is the final location in your quest to find the uchitsune longbow. After visiting the location marked on the map. You can find the longbow sitting there for you on an altar. Picking up the bow will trigger a boss fight, which is relatively easy. So, don't worry and grab your longbow.

Tips on the Tengu demon boss fight in Ghost of Tsushima

Throughout this mythical quest/tale sequence you are warned by a Tengu demon. After picking up the bow, there's a short cut scene which will lead to the Tengu demon boss fight. He is an easy boss, however, he hits hard and if you are not that well versed with the combat of Ghost of Tsushima, you will die.

To defeat him you have to look out for two attacks, mainly-

A vertical swing(similar to Sekiro Shadow Die Twice's Ichimonji) which has three forms-

The first one is a single vertical swing with a sound prompt "hnghhhh". The second one is a running vertical swing. Avoid this one at all costs as it will bring your health down to 1 HP. The third one is the same as Sekiro's double Ichimoji.

You can easily dodge them, either sideways of by moving away from the boss. Try to break the guard first with your heavy strikes. The best stance to deal with this boss is the water stance and the stone stance. I used the water stance, as it offers a flurry of heavy attacks which make it easier to break guards.

After defeating the boss you will get the longbow. To maximize the bow's power I prefer you to use the Tadayori legendary armor set which increases the reload, draw speed, and some other aspects of archery.

Story of Ghost of Tsushima

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan.

As Tsushima burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.