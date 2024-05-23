Ghost of Tsushima PC gets its first title update: Official patch notes, file size, and more

Ghost of Tsushima's recently released PC port finally got its first major title update since launch. Although the game was released roughly a week ago, developer Nixxes Software did not release any post-launch or day-one update, which on some levels, was understandable considering the release version had very few bugs or technical issues to begin with.

However, some players reported crashing and stuttering issues with the game, especially those with AMD GPUs and older drivers. There were also some issues with the game's implementation of FSR3 frame generation, which resulted in occasional crashes.

However, the new update doesn't come with too many changes or fixes for most of the issues reported by players. Instead, the latest title update is aimed primarily at fixing the issues with the game's upscalers and frame generation. However, here are the official patch notes for Ghost of Tsushima's latest title update on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima update (v1053.0.0522.1042) patch notes

The latest title update for Ghost of Tsushima PC weighs in a just a couple of megabytes, which co-relates to the small amount of changes introduced with the patch. Additionally, despite being a title update, the latest patch does not make enough changes to the game to necessitate shader pre-compilation after it is installed.

Here are the official patch notes for the update (v1053.0.0522.1042):

Stability improvements.

Fixed visual bugs that could show while transitioning from cut-scenes to gameplay with NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation Enabled.

Fixed visual that could show when combining AMD FSR 3 upscaling with Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Following the game's release, many players reported facing occasional crashing issues with the game, which mostly boiled down to frame generation. The PC version of Sucker Punch Production's open-world samurai title comes with support for AMD FSR3, Nvidia DLSS3, and Intel XeSS out of the box.

Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima PC is one of the very first AAA titles to incorporate both DLSS and FSR3 frame generation within the game's graphics options.

However, it seems the frame generation wasn't fully tested by Nixxes, since it was the root cause of most of the crashing issues that players were facing on PC. The latest update focusing on fixing the issue pertaining to FSR3 and frame generation mostly likely has rectified that.

Unfortunately, there are still a few issues that persist in the current version of the game, specifically one that causes the controls to freeze at times, especially when trying to initiate a "standoff," or the stuttering issue that occurs after long gameplay sessions. Hopefully, these issues will be ironed out in a future update for the game.

