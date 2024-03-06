Ghost of Tsushima PC release date revealed: Pre-order details and more explored

Ghost of Tsushima PC's release date has finally been revealed by Sucker Punch Studios and PlayStation. The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite PlayStation exclusive that was launched as one of the capstone titles for the PS4 back in 2020 is finally making its PC debut on May 16, 2024, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Ever since PlayStation slowly started bringing its flagship PS4 exclusives to the PC, fans have been clamoring for two major IPs to make the jump. The first PlayStation 4 title many wanted on computers was Bloodborne, and the second was Ghost of Tsushima. While the former is yet to see an update regarding its arrival on the PC, the latter is finally making the jump.

Here's everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima PC's version, its pre-order details, PC-specific features, and more.

How to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima PC on Steam and Epic Games Store?

Ghost of Tsushima PC is currently available to pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store. Doing so will earn you some exclusive pre-order bonuses. Much like other recent PlayStation PC titles, Ghost of Tsushima is priced at $60 and comes bundled with all post-launch DLCs and updates, including the Iki Island expansion.

Here's how you can pre-order Ghost of Tsushima on Steam and Epic Games Store:

Launch Steam or Epic Games Store desktop app on your PC, and search for Ghost of Tsushima on the store page. You can also use the Steam mobile app to place your pre-order.

on your PC, and search for Ghost of Tsushima on the store page. You can also use the Steam mobile app to place your pre-order. After landing on the game's store page, click on Add to Cart and proceed to checkout. Once you complete the payment process, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games Store library.

and proceed to checkout. Once you complete the payment process, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games Store library. Although both Steam and Epic Games Store allow pre-loading of games, the window is usually variable and dependent on the publishers (PlayStation games usually allow pre-loading 24 hours before the official release).

Pre-ordering Ghost of Tsushima PC ahead of its official release date let you unlock the following in-game items early:

New Game+ Horse travel companion.

Traveler’s Attire - fit for a seasoned warrior.

Broken Armour dyes from Baku’s shop.

Do note that these are just early unlocks and can be obtained later via progression, even if you don't pre-order the game.

Ghost of Tsushima PC-exclusive features

Similarly to other PlayStation PC releases, Ghost of Tsushima will arrive with a ton of PC-specific features, including support for Nvidia's DLSS3, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Intel XeSS. On top of that, the game will ship with Ultrawide (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9), and triple-monitor support, as well as Nvidia Reflex for reduced latency.

Additionally, the game will also come with full support for PlayStation DualSense controller haptics, albeit via a wired connection. And while Ghost of Tsushima's system requirements are not live yet, given the PC port is being developed by Nixxes Software, it is expected to support a wide range of PC hardware.