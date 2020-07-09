Ghost of Tsushima: Release date of the game

Ghost of Tsushima, an upcoming PS4 exclusive is set to release on the 17th of July by SuckerPunch Productions.

It is one of the most highly anticipated games of this console generation.

Ghost of Tsushima

SuckerPunch Productions' next outing is the PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima. It is a Samurai-themed hack n' slash open-world adventure game set during the Mongol invasion of Japan.

Sony exclusives have been dominating the market with back-to-back single-player experiences such as God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more recently, The Last of Us Part II.

As the PS4 console cycle comes to a close, Sony is looking to out on a high-note with Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Release Date

The game is set to release on the 17 of July 2020, roughly a week away from now. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most highly anticipated PS4 exclusives. So far, the gameplay trailers and cinematics have been indicative of another giant success for Sony.

It can be argued that Sony hasn't put in a foot wrong when it comes to AAA PS4 exclusives. Even underperforming games like Days Gone have cultivated a following.

Ghost of Tshushima features some of the best graphics ever on the PS4, and its impressive Photo Mode has been received well by the fans.

The game will allow for multiple approaches to combat: the player can choose to go the Honorable way of the Samurai or the stealthy and dishonorable Ghost.

The game is visually stunning, but that is not all that SuckerPunch has in store for players as the game is likely to have an epic narrative as well.

The developers have worked extensively with Akira Kurosawa's estate to work on the game's black-and-white cinematic mode to emulate the legendary filmmaker's style in the game.

SuckerPunch Productions, known for their work on the inFamous series have proved their mettle in developing engaging single-player open-world experiences. The Ghost of Tsushima looks promising as well.