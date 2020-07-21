Ghost of Tsushima: Top 5 tips to make you overpowered early in the game

Ghost of Tsushima is the latest action-adventure installment from Sucker Punch Productions. The game released a few days ago, on 17th July 2020, and so far, the Metacritic and user ratings are high.

The open world of Ghost of Tsushima is a paradise that has lots to offer. However, Tsushima is a dangerous place, filled with predatory animals, thieves, Mongols and more. To survive the harsh open world in Ghost of Tsushima, you must learn a few tips which will help you a lot in your gameplay.

Free settlements and encampments

Ghost of Tsushima is one of our favourite games because it manages its skill tree and other power-up systems very well. You can unlock every possible skill in Izuhara, which is the starting region of the game.

There are a lot of settlements and encampments that can be freed, and thus, grant you charms and rare supplies. Moreover, they have a captain, who on killing grants you points to unlock your next stance.

You must explore and free these settlements in Ghost of Tsushima, especially observing and killing the captains.

Exploit the system: Always observe then kill captains

Captains in Ghost of Tsushima grant you points to unlock new stances. One of the most amazing things about this is that there's a way to double these points. Observe captains, and you will be rewarded with a point; kill them and get another score to unlock your stance.

To observe captains in Ghost of Tsushima, get close to them and hold the R2 key when prompted to observe.

Always follow the golden birds: Even during a quest

Golden birds in Ghost of Tsushima will lead you to the most important upgrades, locations, NPCs and more. You should always follow them, even if you are in a mission, because they often lead you to Hot Springs, which increase your overall health (after taking a bath).

Secondly, they lead you to Bamboo Strikes, where you have to clear three levels of bamboo strike challenges. This helps you increase your resolve, which are the yellow dots above your health bar.

Resolve in Ghost of Tsushima has many uses; however, in the early game, it is used to heal your character and perform the heavenly strike legendary technique (obtained by doing a mythic tale quest).

Obtain Charm of Inari

The Charm of Inari is the meta in Ghost of Tsushima. Obtaining this charm means you easily become overpowered within hours, even in the very early game (by very early we mean right after the intro). To obtain this charm, you have to visit the arrow peak shrine in the Izuhara region.

To get to this shrine without hassle, open your map and find Archer's Rise and the Azamo Foothills. Pinpoint a middle point between these two areas, go there, and you will easily spot the Tori Gates. If not, don't worry, follow the screenshot attached below, and you will be good to go.

Arrow Peak Shrine location: Charm of Inari

The Charm of Inari is a utility charm which increases amounts of the following items while scavenging/collecting:

Supplies (helps you with every upgrade related to your character's arsenal)

Predator Hides (helps you with upgrading the ammo capacity of throwable weapons and more)

Bamboo (helps you with upgrading your bow)

Yew Wood (helps you with upgrading your bow, and is one of the essential items to help do so)

Furthermore, you should explore the open world of Ghost of Tsushima and scavenge enemy/friendly camps and locations to gather supplies and upgrade your weapons. To improve your weapon, you can visit the Golden Temple or visit any town which you have liberated. If you hover over a town, marked as four houses forming a diamond-like shape on the map, you will be provided with the necessary information on that town. This includes:

Armourers

Blacksmith

Merchants

Bowyers

Trappers

Unlock important skills

The most common mistakes new players make in the early game is unlocking the wrong skills. There is a plethora of skills and arts that Jin can learn. But you have to be wise while choosing them. In the early game, you should focus on the necessary skills to survive the Mongol incursion.

Focus on unlocking the following first:

Chained Showdown (this can be found in the ghost skill tab)

Throwing Kunai's

Water Stance (this is the most powerful stance in the early game. Max it out, and you will never have to worry about dying)

Deflection techniques

Story of Ghost of Tsushima

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations as part of their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet, led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan.

As Tsushima burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assaults, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

