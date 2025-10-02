Ghost of Yotei Undying Samurai walkthrough and rewards (Ishikari Storyteller)

In Ghost of Yotei, the Undying Samurai can be found in the Ishikari Plains. You will need to find Ugetsu, the storyteller, in the region. He will tell you about the legend of the Undying Samurai and how you can come across him. Successfully defeating the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei rewards you a beautiful armor, helmet, and mask.

This article provides a complete guide on Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei.

Who is the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei?

The legend of the Undying Samurai (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The storyteller tells you that a proud samurai lord commissioned the Ishikari Castle to rival the grandeur of Mount Yotei and an armor to "rival the beauty of its snowy summit". In response, the mountain tried to topple it with ferocious winds. The man chose to hang wind chimes to mock the natural forces.

Nature had the last laugh by setting fire to the castle, with the flames being fanned by the winds. The man survived the fire but remained trapped in his armor. The armor did not allow him to die, meaning he had to wander the lands with his wounded pride.

As the Oni started repairing the Ishikari Castle in Ghost of Yotei, the Undying Samurai became active again. He is challenging samurai to duels in the hope that one of them will be able to defeat him and free him from his armor that shackled him with immortality. He left a wind chime (with a blue cloth piece) near the corpse of these samurai after the duel.

How to find the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei? (All wind chime locations guide)

The Undying Samurai legend in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

To find the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei, you need to find all four wind chimes and play them in the Undying Samurai's lair to summon him. There is no marker to indicate where the wind chimes or the lair is. Instead, the game provides you with the wind chime mechanic that allows you to search for the next one.

How to get all wind chimes in Ghost of Yotei?

The first wind chime is north of the Storyteller's Rest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The first Undying Samurai wind chime is right to the north of Ugetsu, the storyteller, and east of the Masked Man's Quarry. It's hanging on a tree branch above a fallen samurai. A bear can be found near this location. It's likely that you will come across the wind chime first, then notice and engage the storyteller, and finally go and pick up the first wind chime.

The second wind chime location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The second Undying Samurai wind chime in Ghost of Yotei (I do not think there is any order, and you can find them as you please) can be found in the location shown in the above image. You will have to hold R2+L2 and then down on the Left Joystick. The body and the wind chime will fall a few steps below. You will have to climb down the cliff to get it.

The third wind chime location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

For the third Undying Samurai wind chime, you will have to duel with a Ronin who is unwilling to part with the spoils he found on the fallen samurai. He is wielding a katana, so it's best to answer him with a single blade. If you have the triangle + circle skill unlocked, use a couple of spirits to quickly finish him. Afterwards, loot his body to get the wind chime.

The fourth wind chime location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The final Undying Samurai wind chime in Ghost of Yotei can be found atop a small rock in the location shown above. There are no tricks for this one. Simply walk up to the corpse and pick up the wind chime.

Where is the Undying Samurai lair in Ghost of Yotei, and how to summon him?

The Undying Samurai lair location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

Go to the location shown in the above image. You will notice a grapple down point beside the two spears. It is a linear path downwards. Follow it and you will squeeze through an opening into a cave. Navigate to the other end, and you will find a crawl space. It will lead to a cove, which is the Undying Samurai's lair.

To summon the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei, hang one wind chime on each of the four sticks in the water (press R2). The cursed legend will appear immediately.

How to use Undying Samurai wind chimes in Ghost of Yotei?

Select the flower mark on the map near the Masked Man's Quarry (this will appear once you have engaged with Ugetsu and heard the story about the Undying Samurai). Then, swipe up on the touchpad to equip the wind chime.

The wind chimes start singing when pointed in the right direction, with the wind starting to blow when that happens. With the wind chimes equipped, rotate the camera with the Right Joystick to find the correct direction. Once it starts ringing loudly and the wind starts blowing, run/gallop in that direction.

You can not equip the wind chime while running or galloping. So, do that for a bit and repeat the wind chime routine.

How to defeat the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei?

Facing off the legend in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The Undying Samurai starts off with a katana, setting it ablaze. Use your own katana to tackle this. His initial attacks are a quick three swipes that can be perfectly parried.

Once you get the first 25% of his health down, he brings out a shield. With the shield, he will do unparriable attacks from time to time. Make sure to dodge them (circle). Switch to your Kusarigama to counter and break the shield. Hold triangle (if the skill is unlocked) to make short work of it. He will once again set his blade on fire.

While the fight is quite straightforward, it will depend on the difficulty you have chosen for yourself in Ghost of Yotei. Make use of triangle + circle abilities on aligned weapons to quickly whittle down his HP, along with kunai (whenever he attempts a combo).

All Undying Samurai rewards in Ghost of Yotei

You will get the following items from defeating the Undying Samurai in Ghost of Yotei:

Armor of the Undying - A curse passed on, an armor that stays death. Choose the right weapon, recover what is lost.

- A curse passed on, an armor that stays death. Choose the right weapon, recover what is lost. Mask of the Prideful - Dignity tainted by arrogance.

- Dignity tainted by arrogance. Helmet of the Prideful - A legacy of pride.

- A legacy of pride. 200 coins from Ugetsu

Armor of the Undying (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sucker Punch)

The Armor of the Undying provides the following stats:

If weapon aligned, Staggering enemies restores a minor amount of Health .

. If weapon aligned, the window to perform Perfect Parry and Perfect Dodge is increased by a minor amount .

. If weapon aligned, Focus Attacks have a minor chance to increase Stagger damage.

Check out our weapon alignment guide to learn how to do so in Ghost of Yotei.

