Gigantic Rampage Edition preview: A classic multiplayer hero shooter is back, and better than ever

Gigantic Rampage Edition is a re-release of one of my favorite hero shooters of all time: Gigantic. Back when I first started in this industry, I previewed the game from Perfect World and Motiga. Unfortunately, it launched at a time when there was a major glut of online MOBAs and hero shooters, and it just couldn’t compete. It shut down almost a year after its launch, and it was unfortunate. I remember fondly loading in with my best friend and stomping through teams.

However, the game is back with Gearbox Software! Gigantic Rampage Edition features the same gameplay you might remember from back in 2017 but with some quality-of-life changes. There are new characters to play as, a new mode, and, best of all, no microtransactions!

Gigantic Rampage Edition brings back the classic gameplay with a few noteworthy improvements

This is a game that's easy to pick up and hard to master (Image via Gearbox Software)

Sure, there are still plenty of hero shooters and MOBAs on the market, like Overwatch 2, but Gigantic Rampage Edition has something those other games don’t: actual giant monsters. I don’t mean something wimpy like Baron Nashor in League of Legends. In Gigantic, each team has a giant monster they’re defending and a variety of points to capture in order to make their opponent's monster defenseless.

It was an incredibly fun concept, and when you combine the intense gameplay with the bright, cell-shaded art style, it was a real winner. All the characters I remember are back, and there are two new ones as well, both of which I got to try out. So, what’s new and interesting about Gigantic Rampage Edition?

In addition to the classic Clash game mode, there’s a shorter, more compact version called Rush. It’s a great way to learn the game or play at a casual, fast pace. These matches tend to take no more than 10 or so minutes. I was a huge fan of this mode - I don’t have 30-40 minutes to devote to MOBAs at a time, so I’m a fan of anything that lets me get my fix easily.

It's easy to set up builds for any situation (Image via Gearbox Software)

The developers of Gigantic Rampage Edition have also made the gameplay experience much smoother. You can set up builds for yourself, so you auto-upgrade certain abilities for each character as you go. This means you don’t have to waste time fiddling with the UI mid-match.

Finally, another great feature is that it will allow cross-platform gameplay between PC and console. I do not recall the original release having it, though I could be mistaken. Although I was hands-on with Gigantic Rampage Edition for only about an hour, the gameplay was exactly as tight and fun as I remember it being so many years ago.

Gigantic Rampage Edition completely removes the previous version’s microtransactions

You don't need real money to play the new heroes (Image via Gearbox Software)

Everything in Gigantic Rampage Edition is unlocked through gameplay - no real-money currency to buy at all. Skins can be unlocked through gameplay and from the game’s currency, which is not something you can buy at all.

That includes the new champions, Roland and Kajir. I preferred Roland and his grappling hook+shotgun combo, but Kajir’s sneaky, fast gameplay is also enjoyable. The developers have also confirmed the existence of free post-launch content: A Ranked Mode and new hero skins, which will be dropped in later updates.

Don’t miss out on Gigantic Rampage Edition this time

If you passed on the original release of the game, now’s the time to jump back in. It’s a fun, co-op MOBA/Hero Shooter blend with giant monsters and tons of ways to play. If you’re a fan of games like Overwatch 2 and SMITE but crave something more, you owe it to yourself to give it a try.

Thankfully, you don’t have to just take my word. A brief Closed Beta Test will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12 pm PST. You can sign up on their Steam Page to take part in this limited-time battle. It will end on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 am PST.