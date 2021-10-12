Global Esports IGL HellrangeR talks about Indian Valorant players' earnings

Valorant is one of the most competitive and popular tactical first person shooter games on the market. The Indian esports scene is slowly developing as teams like Global Esports are contributing towards progress and recognition.

Global Esports is an Indian esports organization that has teams across multiple titles including Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2, and Valorant to name a few. Global Esports even managed to win the Valorant Conqueror’s Championship, earning the title of the best team in South Asia.

This team has quite a talented roster with Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani being the in-game captain. In a recent Know Your Esports Athletic series by Sportskeeda, he revealed how much an Indian Valorant player earns while representing an esports organization.

Valorant pro player HellrangeR discusses Indian players’ earnings

HellrangeR is the in-game leader and captain of Global Esports’ Valorant roster. During Sportskeeda’s “Know Your Esports Athlete” interview, pro Valorant player HellrangeR revealed the average earnings of an Indian Valorant esports player.

When HellrangeR started playing Valorant on a competitive level, only his travel and accommodation was taken care of. This did not come as a surprise to fans as the foundation for esports in India continues to be built. With teams like Global Esports showing what the Indian contingent is capable of, the future of Indian esports certainly looks to be bright.

As HellrangeR scaled in terms of skill and popularity while playing Valorant, his initial earnings were only about 15,000 INR. He currently earns more than the aforementioned amount, but has not revealed the exact value. That being said, he shared some information on the Indian Valorant player's average earnings. According to HellrangeR, Indian Valorant players' earnings are anywhere between 15,000 to one lakh INR per month. He said:

"I mean, I'll say this. When I started my gaming journey, only travel and stay was taken care of and the salary was 15,000 [INR]. The salary has improved. But in general, Indian Valorant players earn anywhere from 15,000 to a lakh, and that's about it."

This is certainly quite a wide range and the average is bound to increase when more esports organizations compete for big titles. India has a huge talent pool which is capable of producing great players who could certainly compete against the finest players from Europe and NA.

Obviously, Indian Valorant players' salaries are lower compared to those playing in Europe or NA. But the Indian esports scene is growing at a healthy rate and fans can expect more esports organizations to follow suit and compete in major tournaments.

It is also important to note that the Indian Valorant players don't just earn from the respective esports organization, but also from sponsorships. HellrangeR would also be earning through sponsorships, the value of which is unknown to us as of now. Sponsorships play a huge role in boosting the overall earnings of any player.

With the right kind of grassroots development and facilities, the Indian esports scene will grow exponentially, improving average earnings and overall performance during big tournaments. Valorant’s popularity and reach in India will surely improve the Indian esports scene as a whole.

