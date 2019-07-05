×
Global eSports: Roster update for CS:GO and DOTA 2 squads

Press Release
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jul 2019, 11:10 IST

Representational Image
Representational Image

After a short but effective span of two months, the Global eSports Indian CS:GO and Dota 2 divisions have thrived and made it to the ESL India Premiership LAN Finale! The teams have worked exceptionally hard up until this point and the ordeal has been widely successful. However, at this point we are also certain it's time to evaluate and grow our teams further. 

The following roster updates have been made:

CS:GO 

With the CS:GO squad, we are very happy to announce the addition of a local firecracker of an AWPer by the name of Norbu 'Karam1L' Tsering from Pune. He's young, hungry and pumped about starting this season for Global eSports.

Active roster 

Bhavin 'HellrangeR' Kotwani - (C)

Rahul 't1to' Sridhar

Tejas 'Rex' Kotian

Sagnik 'Hellff' Roy

Norbu 'Karam1L' Tsering

Saharyar 'BaDMaN' Shaikh

Dota 2

We are extremely pleased to announce the acquisition of the Signify Dota 2 roster. Taking the best of both the existing rosters, here's what's in store for the upcoming season.

Active Roster: 

Omkar 'PasoLL' Urunkar - Position 5 (C)

Raunak 'Crowley' Sen - Position 4

Darshan 'A35' Bata - Position 3

Jeet 'Swifty' Kundra - Position 2

Balaji 'BlizzarD' Ramnarayan - Position 1

Sahil 'Micro' Viradia - (Position 2 - Substitute)

Vishal 'haiVaaN' Sharma (CS:GO) and Akshay 'Zxc' Dhodi (Dota 2) will be departing from their active rosters. We're excited for their future prospects and wish all the best to them for their respective journeys. They will always be part of the GE family. 

With these two rosters we aim to make waves in all the upcoming CS:GO and Dota 2 tournaments in not only India but in SEA as well.

Tags:
Press Release
