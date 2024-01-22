Global Genshin Impact fans react to Chinese community's protest over poor in-game rewards in new version

Genshin Impact recently premiered their official 4.4 livestream, announcing the annual rewards for Lantern Rite events. The occasion was met with a huge backlash from the Chinese community as they expressed their disappointment and anger through various means. Since Lantern Rite commemorates the Chinese New Year, it is one of the biggest festivals in the game.

Notably, the festival event is more significant than the game's anniversary celebrations. However, the Lantern Rite freebies and additional rewards haven't changed much since last time. Here is everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the recent CN community drama and backlash revolving around this.

Genshin Impact faces huge backlash from Chinese (CN) community for Lantern Rite rewards and more

An official infographic showing all Lantern Rite rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

This isn't the first time the community has taken action against the Lantern Rite and its in-game rewards. Veteran Genshin Impact fans may recall the controversy regarding the first anniversary. Once again, similar circumstances have surfaced in the Chinese community. In a recent livestream, HoYoverse officials revealed an infographic that showed all the rewards and freebies players could obtain during the upcoming Lantern Rite event.

The rewards mostly remain the same as last year, only featuring the addition of three Intertwined Fates that can be claimed from the in-game mailbox. Meanwhile, many other gacha games have recently offered tons of in-game pulls or free limited 5-star units. This has resulted in a huge backlash from Chinese players, with many taking to social media.

Fans have voiced their displeasure on online forums Douyin (CN Tiktok) and BiliBili (CN YouTube). As of writing, the game has lost millions of followers on its official media accounts and is being review-bombed with single-star ratings. But this is not limited to HoYoverse.

Global player reaction to CN community drama

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans worldwide have also voiced their disappointment, but it is not as vitriolic as the Chinese community. Many Western content creators have opined on this matter, with their fanbase engaging in debates. Prominent creators @Tectone and @doro44twitch have grabbed attention for different reasons.

While the former has always expressed how lackluster the recent content and rewards have been, the latter is being targeted for making positive comments about the game amid the current controversy. Overall, the entire community eagerly awaits the officials' reaction and how they will handle the dissatisfaction in Genshin Impact's Chinese community.

For more information and updates, follow Sporstkeeda Genshin Impact Hub.

Poll : Are you satisfied with the Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite rewards? Yes No 0 votes