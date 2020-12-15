Globe Shaker “Minty-Variant” skin in Fortnite: All you need to know

This article talks about everything that Fortnite gamers need to know about the new variant of the original Globe Shaker skin that was added as part of the latest Fortnite update 15.10.

The original version of the Globe Shaker Fortnite skin was released back in December 2019 as part of the Frosty Fights set. The Globe Shaker skin is a Christmas themed skin with a llama image on the top.

Now, Fortnite update 15.10 has resulted in a new “mint-style” version of the Globe Shaker skin. The skin was leaked in advance by various Fortnite leakers and data miners, and is basically a slight variation of the original Globe Shaker skin.

Fortnite update 15.10: Everything you need to know about the new Globe Shaker skin

The harvesting tools were called the Candy axe, the Merry Mint axe and the Polar poleaxe. The back bling had a Christmas theme with a wooden cottage and a tree with snow inside.

The harvesting tools were called the Candy axe, the Merry Mint axe and the Polar poleaxe. The back bling had a Christmas theme with a wooden cottage and a tree with snow inside.

Image via Fortnite wiki

As can be seen in the pictures, the original Globe Shaker skin featured a male character wearing an orange top with Christmas themed green pants and gloves. Moreover, the head of character was made out of a Globe shaker with a solitary Christmas tree submerged in snow inside.

Make it snow ❄️



Grab the new Globe Shaker Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/vIbLolZgrJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2019

Now, fans will be excited to see the visual difference between the original skin and the new “minty version” of the Globe Shaker skin. The new skin features purple and light blue clothes The globe shaker-head also has a dark purple theme with a shiny green top.

Moreover, the new Minty version of the skin has black gloves, and is surely going to be looked at as an upgrade on the original. Finally, the back bling “ornament” also gets a minty version with a extra icy style option.

For now, the skin has been released for free and made available to all Fortnite players who had earlier bought the original Globe Shaker Fortnite skin. In the future, it is expected to be part of a set, and may also be available to be bought alone for 1500 V-bucks, like the original version was,