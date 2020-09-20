Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, with millions of users across the globe.

The appeal of Twitch is such that it attracts people from various walks of life and provides them an opportunity to interact with millions across the globe. This is why streaming as a profession has witnessed a significant boom during the pandemic, where we've witnessed the likes of popular celebrities such as T-Pain and Sergio Aguero enthralling viewers with their entertaining streams online.

Another popular Twitch streamer is the popular American Chess player, Hikaru Nakamura. The chess prodigy is still the youngest American to win the title of Grandmaster and is a 5-time US Champion. He is also popular in the virtual world, where he has 540K followers on Twitch.

Recently, viewers were left in splits when he hosted current Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen, who decided to appear shirtless for a brief moment before quickly hurrying to settle down.

Magnus Carlsen x Hikaru ft. Twitch

The duo of Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen have faced off in a battle of Blitz Chess numerous amount times on Twitch.

It was during one of their recent matches, when Hikaru and the rest were waiting for Carlsen to arrive, that they were left surprised and red-faced as the World Champion casually strolled in front of his cam, while wearing nothing but a pair of boxers!

Advertisement

This left the commentators in splits as no one could have seen that coming. The 29-year-old Chess pro was already running late, and his attempt to quickly throw on a shirt certainly helped lighten up the mood and made for a memorable viewing experience.

Check out some of the reactions online to Magnus Carlsen's shirtless appearance and Hans Niemann's thunderous and over-the-top reaction on Twitch :

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

The final standings of the Rapid Blitz resulted in Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So tied for the first spot, while Hikaru took the 3rd spot.