God of War 2 seems to be in the works as Sony Santa Monica starts hiring

All has been quiet on the official front when it comes to a sequel to 2018's Game of the Year, God of War. Behind the scenes, however, Sony Santa Monica looks to be assembling a team to create a follow-up - and possibly for the PlayStation 5. (h/t Games Radar)

Want to work with the team that created #GodOfWar? @SonySantaMonica is hiring for most disciplines right now!



I am looking for a few amazing gameplay engineers. If you're looking for new opportunities or just have questions, feel free to reach out! https://t.co/zA8QYk2Lbd — Jon Burke (@IridiumGameDev) June 19, 2019

Now, a game studio hiring game developers? How is that news? However, this goes a little further than that, based on the requirements SSM is looking for in these positions. For example, the listing for "Senior Combat Designer" asks that applicants are familiar with and "have knowledge of God of War (2018)" and should be able to speak at length about "the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies" of that game. That's a pretty good sign they're working on a sequel, if not something at least very similar, right there.

(Also, isn't it awesome that it's pretty much only the games industry that has job titles like "Senior Combat Designer"? You're not going to find that title at, like, Target. Anyway, moving on...)

Another listing, looking for a "Facial Blend Shape Character Artist" also informs potential applicants that if they have "next-gen game platform experience", they'll get special consideration. So, there's a good chance that God of War 2 could very well be on the PlayStation 5.

The story to 2018's God of War ended on a note perfectly suited for a sequel, and even one of the game's free PS4 themes had a secret "Ragnarok is coming" message hidden in it, seemingly implying there were more adventures of Kratos and his son yet to come. Plus, the game sold, like, a bazillion copies worldwide, and games that do that tend to get sequels. That's just basic video game math.

What about you guys? Are you looking forward to a God of War sequel? Do you have a job title as cool as "Senior Combat Designer"? Tell us all about it in the comments below...

