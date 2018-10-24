God of War: Misgard Mishaps Behind This Extravagant Game

God of War is probably one of those most interesting mythology based games that we played on the consoles. This action-adventure based video game franchise debuted with the first of the series in 2005. Created by David Jaffe, it was first launched on PlayStation 2. Since then God of War series has become a flagship title for the PlayStation consisting eight games across multiple platforms.

So whenever someone talks about the God of War series we do get excited. And who can really talk better about the game than the team that is currently working on it.

The fall release season is here, slowly getting into full swing. This means the Game of the Year contenders and champions are either on its way or have already been released. We often forget the games that came out earlier in the year and get busy with the new releases. Creators of God of War don’t want this game to get overshadowed by the new releases this year. And so Sony decided to keep the journey of Kratos fresh in the everyone’s mind.

On Tuesday the Sony’s Santa Monica team revealed that God of War is dropping its price. The game that previously cost $59.99 will now cost $39.99 in North America.

The God of War team also decided to share some quirky stories and behind the scene experiences with the players. This will definitely keep God of War fresh and get it back to the headlines as the massive price drop news are now covered by the behind the scene stories from the team.

As the official PlayStation blog says:

“Making a video game is difficult. Making a stable game that both pushes the capabilities of the hardware and creates a super immersive, no-camera-cut, epically-sized AAA gaming experience like the one seen in the new God of War, is vastly more difficult.

This massive task, involving hundreds of people developing and implementing content simultaneously, which can often have a tendency to break things, definitely added to the challenge.

In every single department throughout the studio, people were heeding Kratos’ words: “We must be better.” Quality Assurance (QA) was no exception and, amidst the craziness of building this titan of a title, we onboarded and trained a team of roughly 40 extraordinary people who embodied the fundamentals of what was important to us as a studio… a team that was not simply responsible for researching and reporting the bugs they encountered throughout the game, but were also expected to improve their craft and innovate in ways that benefited not just the QA team, but the studio as a whole.”

A team of people with various skills was assembled to work together. People with scripting experience, tournament players of fighting games, audio experts were all put into one team. A QA (Quality Assurance) was created to support the game and make it better. The team had different people with different skill who can work with each other hand-in-hand to effectively support the God of War. The QA team does not only work on every aspect but also finds the bugs and glitches.

Sometimes “just playing a game” is not just playing a game. The biggest irony in this is that if they don’t do their job well, it’s obvious but if they do their job well then nobody remembers them or realizes they even exist. You only think about the development team and people working behind the scene when you find a bug in your game or something is not right. But have you ever thought about the QA team or development team when you have played a game smoothly? No.

God of War is now $39.99 and $49.99 CAN. Pricing in the Japan/Asia region is unchanged at this time. Please stay tuned for more info regarding a price change in those countries.