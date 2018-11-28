God of War's biggest flaw is its combat

2018's God Of War is a phenomenal game with no doubt. It completely reinvents itself in terms of characters, story and lore.

For the first time in the series, the game feels alive, its characters meaningful, its narrative important and its lore engrossing. But in achieving all of this, God Of War loses its brightest gem- its combat.

Don't get me wrong, the combat is still good, but it's not great. In fact, it's even broken in one respect. Director Cory Barlog revealed that the team at Sony Santa Monica wanted to create a Dark Souls-type combat for this game.

To be honest, ever since the game's reveal back at E3 2016, the Levithian Axe has felt slow and clunky. By the end of the game, it was going to get repetitive and that is exactly what happens here.

The axe surprisingly good at the start, but as you progress, the cracks start to show.

The Levithian Axe and the fixed 3rd person camera angle forces the player to focus on one enemy at a time but the game isn't designed that way. It throws multiple enemies at you, and sometimes its impossible to see from where they are gonna hit you. What makes worse is that Kratos is too slow when it comes to movement.

The biggest problem with the combat is that the enemies are too fast in this game, and Kratos too slow. Till the time he swings his axe, he might already be dead.

Also, the game's skill tree is bland and empty with no major difference even when you unlock all the abilities.

There are no good combo moves as well.

SPOILER ALERT.

You do get the Blade of Chaos by the 3rd half of the game but it has lost its appeal too.

It feels heavy and has become slow, but it's still a much better weapon than the Levithian Axe in every way.

Moreover, the game feels cheap when it comes to difficulty as well, especially the endgame bosses-The Valkyries.

Hopefully, these issues will be fixed in the next game in the series, but it will be good to see the game's fast-paced hack and slash combat return.