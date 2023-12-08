God of War Ragnarok announces free Valhalla DLC at The Game Awards 2023: Release date, features, and more

Almost a year after its release, God of War Ragnarok is finally getting a new content drop for players to enjoy in the form of the Valhalla DLC, and surprisingly enough, the new DLC is coming much sooner than you might've anticipated. While there have been plenty of rumors regarding an Atreus-led DLC for the game, Valhalla is all about Kratos.

The new Valhalla DLC announcement came with a dedicated gameplay trailer, giving fans a look at the new content and features that they can expect. Much like developer Housemarque's PS5 exclusive Returnal and its DLC, Valhalla is essentially a roguelite mode that comes with its own set of enemies and rewards.

Here's everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, including its release date, new features, rewards, and more.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is an upcoming roguelite-inspired mode featuring new enemies, bosses, rewards, and more

The new Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok is coming way sooner than anyone would've previously anticipated, with the update going live on December 12, 2023. Additionally, as a gift from Santa Monica Studio to fans of the series, the Valhalla DLC is free for all players who already own the base game on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The DLC follows a personal journey for Kratos, set after the final events of the base game's campaign. You can access the Valhalla DLC anytime during the game's story, as the roguelite mode is separate from the campaign.

However, it is recommended that you finish the main story first to get a grip on all of Kratos' weapons and combat tools. The DLC also comes with a new highest difficulty level - Give Me Mastery. This diffculty preset will be available at the start of Valhalla DLC, but players will also have the option to pick other difficulties.

And much like the previous major title update, which came packed with "New Game+," the Valhalla DLC features new rewards for players to unlock. And if that's not all, the DLC will also feature new enemies, even some of the returning enemy types from the classic God of War titles.