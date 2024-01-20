God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls, and more PS5 games leaked for PC in 2024

According to a recent leak, God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls, and more PS5 games are coming to PC in 2024. Over the last few years, PlayStation has made great strides in bringing some of the best exclusive games to PC, including PS4 classics like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn to the latest PS5 titles like Returnal and Helldivers 2.

And it seems PlayStation doesn't plan to stop any time soon with PC ports of PS5 games. According to the leak on Reddit and 4chan, 2024 will be a very massive year for PlayStation PC ports, with leaks hinting at the arrival of titles like God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and even Demon's Souls on PC this year.

What makes the leak even more interesting is that the information about these ports comes from an alleged Nixxes Software employee. Nixxes is essentially the main studio responsible for some of the best PlayStation PC ports, with their portfolio including titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West PC port.

More PS5 games coming to PC as recent leaks hint at God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, and Demon's Souls PC ports arriving in 2024

As per this Reddit leak from u/TheEternalGazed, PS5 games like God of War Ragnarok, the recently released The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Gran Turismo 7, and Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls (remake), are being scheduled for arrival on PC this year (2024).

While God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 2's arrival on PC is something that was expected given their predecessors, God of War (2018) and The Last of Us Part 1, have already been released for PC. However, Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls are two titles that are a surprising addition to PlayStation's PC catalog.

The leaker also mentioned the reason behind Demon's Souls (remake) and Ghost of Tsushima's PC debut taking this long is that the developer(s), i.e., Bluepoint Games and Sucker Punch Productions, have no prior experience working on PC ports of their games. This does make sense if Nixxes isn't involved in developing the PC port of these two games.

Although Ghost of Tsushima is something that PC players were very enthusiastic about, it's somewhat disheartening to know that the Demon's Souls (remake) will be arriving on PC before the highly-requested PC port of FromSoftware's magnum opus, Bloodborne. Regardless, it's great to know some of the very best PS5 games will be arriving on PC quite soon.

While the leak does look quite promising, especially when you consider that the statements here are made by an alleged "Nixxes employee", it's still a leak, not an official confirmation from the developers of PlayStation themselves. As such, the information mentioned in this article regarding the PS5 games should be taken with a grain of salt.