At the very end of the Sony PS5 Showcase event, even beyond the pricing details, God of War: Ragnarok was revealed as one last surprise for everyone watching and waiting.

In a quick teaser for God of War fans, a blue logo with futhark runes similar to the first game was displayed. By the end of it, the Ragnarok title was revealed, and a 2021 release date was confirmed for the God of War sequel.

God of War: Ragnarok revealed at PS5 Showcase

(Image Credit: PlayStation)

The reveal was about 1 minute and 30 seconds long in the PS5 showcase but didn't show much at all. The clip starts out dark and snow falls lightly across the screen until the new blue logo is painted around the screen in an icy effect.

In the teaser, we are given a very open release date of 2021. It could always change but that does sound entirely reasonable considering the history of the new reboot for God of War.

God of War, the reboot, was released in April of 2018 and is going on towards 3 years since the initial launch. By the time Ragnarok is released, it will likely be beyond the 3-year mark, if not exactly on the dot. The 2018 God of War took more time due to the use of a new engine and the designing of a rebooted series from the ground up. Almost everything, from gameplay and graphics to story and characters was revamped for a new generation of God of War.

Presumably this time, the sequel shouldn't take as long. Like any game of this caliber, there is still plenty of work to be put in regardless but the foundation is already there. Players can be confident that 2021 will be the next adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus on PS5.

Ragnarok

The reveal of God of War: Ragnarok didn't show much but with the details, a lot of pieces can be placed together. The game itself is called Ragnarok, which is a massive hint at what's to come. Ragnarok in Norse mythology is essentially the apocalypse. It brings about the end of the world in order to start anew with the children of the previous Gods.

What marks the coming of Ragnarok is Fimbulwinter, which is likely the reasoning behind the snow we saw in the teaser and could hint at a very cold setting for the next God of War installment.

However, even if we know how the source of Norse mythology ends, God of War has done a lot of interpretation and it will be hard to tell exactly where they take the story. We'll have to wait until a real trailer or until the game releases in 2021.