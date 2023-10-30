Goddess of Victory: Nikke celebrates 1st anniversary, free gifts and more

Developed by a South Korean company, Shift Up, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is one of the most popular gacha system-based role-playing games (RPGs). Poised to complete its anniversary this November, the title brings new exciting changes to elevate players' gaming experience. Moreover, the developer is celebrating the first year of the game by conducting a 'Nikke First Year Anniversary Global Creators Content.'

As a cherry on top, Shift Up has further announced a RED ASH PV commemoration giveaway via the game's social media handles. This article will cover its rewards and how you can join the event to claim them.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke RED ASH PV Commemoration event

Expand Tweet

Keeping proceedings as simple as possible, the developer has incorporated easy methods of participation, solely asking you to join the official Goddess of Victory: Nikke's X/Twitter account and retweet the event's post. Note that the participants must follow the community guidelines and terms of service of X while retweeting the post and refrain from using any obscene and derogatory language.

There'll be no entry fee for the event, and the chances to win will solely rely on the total number of eligible entries received across the globe. As a caveat, the participant must be at least 18 years old or should be of the age of majority in their state or country as of the date of the entry. Additionally, they should have an active email account.

The participants aren't allowed to share an email or other account for the entry. Moreover, players can participate multiple times in the event. However, they will not be eligible to win more than once every week in the Sweepstakes period.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's event duration and rewards

Expand Tweet

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke's RED ASH PV Commemoration event went live earlier today and will end on November 6, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC+9). Here are the rewards the event offers:

Five lucky winners will win one 1st Anniversary Badge Set each.

The 20 lucky winners will win one Red Hood and Snow White: Innocent Days Acrylic Stand Set each.

The 20 lucky winners will each win one Amazon Gift Card Valued at USD 35.

Participants can request the winners' names by sending a mail to '[email protected]' with the heading 'RED ASH PV Commemoration Event Sweepstakes Winners List' within 90 days of the sweepstakes' end. To read about the event in more detail, click here.

To learn more about the game, check out the game's tier list.

Disclaimer: The authorized account holder of the email address used for the entry will be considered the real participant in case of any dispute, and its owner will be the winner of all the rewards and prizes.