Goddess of Victory: Nikke first anniversary update - New Story event, characters, gameplay, and more

Goddess of Victory: Nikke will be completing its first anniversary this November. The developer, Shift Up, has announced various events and contests to celebrate the occasion, which will provide players with exclusive rewards. Besides all this, the developer has planned an update to enhance gameplay as well as introduce numerous features.

This update will be implemented after a short maintenance break on November 2, 2023. This article will look at all the new features and changes players will witness after the forthcoming update in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

New characters, costume, events, and more await in the upcoming update of Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Given below are the changes coming in with the first-anniversary version update:

1) Goddess of Victory: Nikke new characters

SSR Red Hood

A new character named SSR Red Hood will be introduced.

You can use the character's Burst Skill in all Burst stages.

Class: Attacker

Attacker Weapon: Wolfsbane (SR)

Wolfsbane (SR) Code : Iron

: Iron Manufacturer: Pilgrim

Pilgrim Recruit duration: From November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9)

SSR Snow White: Innocent Days

A new character named SSR Snow White: Innocent Days will be introduced.

The character is an attacker Nikke, and uses rapid group attacks to take down multiple enemies and missiles.

Class: Attacker

Attacker Weapon: Seven Dwarves II (AR)

Seven Dwarves II (AR) Code: Iron

Iron Manufacturer: Pilgrim

2) Goddess of Victory: Nikke's new costume

Special Costume: Dorothy- Nostalgia

The costume will include a new voice, Burst Skill Cutscene, standing pose, and SD special motion.

Special Costume: Harran-Banquet Witch

You can obtain the costume via a 1st-anniversary pass.

3) Goddess of Victory: Nikke new events

New Story Event: RED ASH

Duration: From November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9)

From November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9) By exploring the RED ASH map, you can obtain Gems, development materials, and unexpected Lost Relics.

Story Event Part 1: November 2, 2023 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Clear this stage to get Advanced Recruit Vouchers and various development materials.

November 2, 2023 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Clear this stage to get Advanced Recruit Vouchers and various development materials. Story Event Part 2: November 9, 2023, 5:00:00 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Clear this stage to get SSR Snow White: Innocent Days.

November 9, 2023, 5:00:00 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Clear this stage to get SSR Snow White: Innocent Days. Story Event Part 3: November 2, 2023 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Fight the difficult boss stages to obtain many development materials.

November 2, 2023 to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Fight the difficult boss stages to obtain many development materials. Coordinated Operation: Create a team of five players and face the boss together. Defeat the boss and obtain Broken Core to redeem Gems and development materials via the in-game shop.

Mini Game: Memory of Goddess

Duration: November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

The battle simulation is created by Snow White from the past.

1st Anniversary Party

Duration: November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Logging in during this event will reward you with SSR Snow White: Innocent Days, 10 Advanced Recruit Vouchers, and the first Present.

14 Days Login Event

Duration: November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Log in for 14 days straight to receive rewards, such as SSR Snow White: Innocent Days, Advanced Recruit Vouchers, and development materials.

Happy 1st Anniversary

Duration: November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Complete missions during the event and claim various rewards.

Weekend-Only - FULL BURST DAY event

Event Duration: From 5:00:00, November 2, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 13, 2023 (UTC+9).

From 5:00:00, November 2, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 13, 2023 (UTC+9). From 5:00:00, November 11, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 13, 2023 (UTC+9).

From 5:00:00, November 18, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 20, 2023 (UTC+9).

This weekend's event will yield additional rewards in the Interception and Simulation room.

Daily bonus reward

Duration: From 5:00:00, November 4, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 6, 2023.

From 5:00:00, November 4, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 6, 2023. From 5:00:00, November 11, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 13, 2023.

From 5:00:00, November 18, 2023, to 4:59:59, November 20, 2023.

Players can earn extra rewards by completing this daily mission.

Skill Level reset

Duration: From 12:00:00, November 2, 2023, to 12:00:00, November 9, 2023 (UTC+9).

From 12:00:00, November 2, 2023, to 12:00:00, November 9, 2023 (UTC+9). Three Skill Uninstallers will be given via in-game mail during this period.

4) Goddess of Victory: Nikke's new gameplay

Main Scenario Update

Chapters 25 and 26 have been added.

Chapter 25: Tracking companions and the past.

Tracking companions and the past. Chapter 26: Finally made it back home.

Finally made it back home. Entry requirements: Completion of Chapter 24's Normal Mode.

New Lost Sectors

Sector 18 and Ex-06 have been added.

New floors in the Tribe Tower

The stages in the tower have been increased from 350 to 450 floors.

The stages in Manufacturer Tower have been increased from 300 floors to 400.

5) Solo Raid in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

This Raid will open at 12:00:00 on November 9, 2023 (UTC+9). Face the boss and get Harmony Cube material. Players will be ranked according to the damage dealt to the boss. The Raid's duration will be from 12:00:00, November 9, 2023, to 4:49:59 (UTC+9), November 16, 2023.

6) New commodities

Costume Gacha: Dorothy- Nostalgia

Duration: November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Use a Happy "Future" to get draw chances and get the item.

