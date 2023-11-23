Goddess of Victory: Nikke maintenance break- New character, event and more

Goddess of Victory: Nikke completed its first anniversary this November. The developer, Shift Up, celebrated the occasion by conducting various events and contests and giving freebies as a gesture of gratitude. Coupled with that, it brought the First Anniversary update to introduce fresh features, including new Nikkes, story events, costumes, and many more.

In order to enhance the players' gaming experience, Shift Up announced a maintenance break to introduce more changes, bringing new characters, stories, events, and some bug fixes.

This article will sum up the latest features that this maintenance break has incorporated in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's maintenance break has introduced new characters, costumes, events, and more

Expand Tweet

The maintenance break in Goddess of Victory: Nikke occurred on November 23, 2023, between 11:00 and 15:00 (UTC+9). During this period, players weren't allowed to enter the game, and as compensation for the inconvenience, they were rewarded with 300 in-game Gems. Given below are the new features:

1) New Nikke SSR Tove: Super Super Rare (SSR) Tove Nikke is skilled with strengthening allies equipped with SG weapons and enhances their attack power.

Class: Supporter

Supporter Weapon: Energetic Survivor (AR)

Energetic Survivor (AR) Code: Water

Water Manufacturer: Missilis

Missilis Special Recruit duration: From the end of the maintenance break to December 7, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

2) New Costumes: A new costume, Noir- Black Rabbit, has been introduced, which can be acquired via the December Mission Pass.

Expand Tweet

3) New events

Expand Tweet

3.1) New story event: Alone Survivor- The maintenance break has introduced a new story event: Alone Survivor. The event's duration is from the end of the break to December 7, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

Players can participate in the event by entering the Alone Survivor event page. Completing its stages will yield items that can be used to redeem Recruit Vouchers and Skill Enhancement Materials via the event shop.

3.2) 7-Day Login Event: Survivor Signal- Logging in during this event will provide various rewards. Moreover, logging in consecutively for seven days during the event will reward you with Recruit Vouchers and development materials. The event will last from the end of the maintenance break to December 7, 2023, 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

3.3) Weekend event: Full Burst Day event- During this weekend-exclusive event, you can get extra rewards in the Interception and Simulation Room. It will last from December 2, 2023, at 5:00:00 to December 4, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

3.4) Archives: Miracle Snow- The Miracle Snow story event is availed in the Archives. It has gone live in Goddess of Victory: Nikkem, with the end date yet to be announced.

4) Union Raid: Union Raid will begin on November 24, 2023, at 12:00:00 (UTC+9) and will end on November 30, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). In this, you must defeat the boss with your union members to claim Union Chips that can be redeemed with exclusive rewards. To join the raid, your union must be at least level 3.

Click here to read more about the update in detail.

Click the link to learn more about the game's Solo Raid's new season.